3 bold predictions for Browns against Ravens in final game of season

This Saturday at 4:30 PM, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will kick off their respective final games of their regular seasons. The Ravens are on their way to another postseason behind an MVP-caliber season from Lamar Jackson, while the Browns are back at square one once this game finishes as they enter another losing offseason.

But, there's still plenty to speculate about as we enter a tumultuous free agency period, and as Cleveland sets their sights for a potentially number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. But, to really inform their decision making for that draft, they'll need to keep evaluating every position and group until the clock hits zero in the fourth quarter against the Ravens.

That means we can still make predictions for this game, despite how sad those predictions might be. So, let's dive right in to some bold ones ahead of Week 18.

1. Bailey Zappe actually throws for a touchdown against the Ravens

Zappe has gotten the call for the start in Week 18, according to the AP's Tom Withers, which means that Dorian Thompson-Robinson's time at starter is up. That also means we'll be missing out on some pretty sick turnovers that Thompson-Robinson would have certainly had in store against a slowly but surely improving Baltimore secondary.

Does that mean that Zappe won't also throw an interception or fumble at some key point during the contest? Not necessarily, but Zappe is also going to be a fresh quarterback to scheme against for the Ravens defense. That might help him in the early going of the game, which is why a passing touchdown feels likely for him at some point in the contest.

2. The Browns actually make this a close game

Baltimore is going to win this game. That should be the only thing that Browns fans want as a final outcome in this contest, and that should be the only thing they're trying to do by the end of four quarters on Saturday. But, losing doesn't mean they can't compete.

And, knowing just how competitive the Browns' defense is at the very least, you should expect to see at least one turnover generated by Myles Garrett and the rest of the defensive line.

Garrett is going to want to hit 15 or more sacks in this game for two reasons - it's a game against an AFC North rival, and he'd be competing for first overall in sacks on the season if he hits that number. So, expect to see him along with the rest of the defense really press in this game to make it a close loss.

3. D'Onta Foreman has an 80 yard rushing game

Jerome Ford is officially listed as out for Week 18, and so is Pierre Strong Jr. That means Foreman and whoever the team elevates from their practice squad will be the summation of their running back depth against the Ravens.

Foreman's had some sneakily good games this season as the third option running back in this Browns system. He's had three games where he rushed for over 40 yards, and seems to always make the most of any block or hole he can find on Cleveland's offensive line. Foreman might mess around and have a contract-defining performance against Baltimore with all the carries he's about to get.

