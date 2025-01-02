Browns clearly aiming for No. 1 pick with latest quarterback change

The Cleveland Browns might be 3-13, completely eliminated from postseason contention, and on their way to one of their worst records in recent years, but that doesn't mean that they're completely rolling over ahead of Week 18.

Well, they are, but not in the way you'd think. Cleveland currently holds the third overall pick in the NFL Draft. They also have a decent shot at landing as high as the number one spot if they lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon, and if the New England Patriots somehow beat the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 18.

But, to try to ensure that this definitely happens, Cleveland has made yet another change at starting quarterback. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out, and Bailey Zappe is in at QB1, according to the AP's Tom Withers.

Zappe set to make Browns debut in Week 18

Zappe was brought on to Cleveland back on October 22, but this will be his official debut with the team since he was dropped and then re-signed by the team in December. Zappe, a former New England Patriot draftee who was cut by the team this past offseason, has yet to make a roster as a starter again since being with New England to begin his career.

This also marks the fourth different quarterback starting for Cleveland just this season.

With Zappe starting, that means Thompson-Robinson will be his backup and Jameis Winston will likely serve as an emergency quarterback given his reported shoulder injury. It might seem cruel to say but, Zappe starting also seems to indicate that Cleveland is really pushing to lose this one against Baltimore.

If they lose and the Patriots win their contest against a Bills team that should be resting most - if not all - of their starters in Week 18, then Cleveland has a sure shot of landing in the first overall pick spot for 2025. That's because a tiebreaker would err on the side of the Browns when taking strength of schedule into considering between themselves and a team like the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

This change at quarterback coupled with how lengthy the team's first injury report ahead of the Week 18 game is just shows that they're trying to lose things out with a loss.

While that might be tough to swallow, Cleveland would enter the offseason with a ton of leverage if they could wield their number one pick as a golden trade chip - especially since they barely have the cap space to make moves any other way.

More Browns news and analysis