3 Cleveland Browns to watch against Bengals in Week 16

The 3-11 Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their divisional matchup against the 6-8 Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The Browns are currently on a three-game losing streak but are hopeful quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson can give them the spark they need to get their fourth win of the year.

The Bengals are 6-8 on the year and are hanging onto hope that they can somehow squeak into a playoff position within the next few weeks.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bengals have the 16th-ranked offense and 23rd-ranked defense, while the Browns have the 30th-ranked offense and 7th-ranked defense.

With that being said, here are three Browns to watch in Week 16:

Jerome Ford, RB

Jerome Ford rushed for 84 yards on seven carries, averaged 12 yards per carry, and one touchdown last week against the Kansas City Cheifs. This season, Ford has rushed for 451 yards on 87 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, 21 first downs, and two touchdowns through 12 games. Ford has also caught 32 of his 37 targets for 186 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per reception and seven first downs.

The Browns offense averages 92.1 rushing yards per game, while the Bengals defense allows opposing teams to average 126.9 rushing yards per game. With Nick Chubb on the IR for the remainder of the season and Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the start over Jameis Winston this week, Ford will regain control of the Browns' run game and likely be leaned on to move the ball.

2024:

12 Games

87 Rushing Attempts

451 Rushing Yards (37.6 Yards Per Game)

21 Rushing First Downs

2 Rushing Touchdowns

32 Reception (86.5%)

186 Receiving Yards (5.8 Yards Per Reception)

7 Receiving First Downs

Look for Jerome Ford to rush for at least 55 yards against the Bengals this Sunday.

Jordan Hicks, LB

Jordan Hicks recorded nine total tackles, five stops, one pass defended, and allowed one reception on two targets for 23 yards. This season, Hicks has totaled 62 tackles, 28 stops, four passes defended, four hurries, three quarterback hits, two sacks and has allowed 18 receptions on 24 targets for 216 yards and averages 12 yards allowed per reception.

The Browns' defense allows opposing teams to average 128.2 rushing yards per game, while the Bengals average 91.1 rushing yards.

2024:

10 Games

62 Total Tackles (31 Solo - 31 Assisted - 4 For Loss)

28 Stops

4 Hurries

3 Quarterback Hits

2 Sacks

18 Receptions Allowed (75%)

12 Yards Per Reception Allowed

4 Pass Defended

Look for Jordan Hicks to record at least six total tackles against the Bengals.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed four of his nine attempted passes for 18 yards, two first downs and an interception last week against the Cheifs. This season, Thompson-Robinson has completed 15 of his 34 attempted passes for 100 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per attempt, five first downs, and three interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson has also rushed for 60 yards on six attempts, averaging 10 yards per carry, four first downs, and one fumble. This season, Thompson-Robinson is averaging 25 passing yards per game this season, while the Bengals are allowing opposing teams to average 239.2 passing yards.

2024:

4 Games

15/34 Completions (44.1%)

100 Passing Yards (2.9 Yards Per Attempt)

5 Passing First Downs

3 Interceptions

6 Carries

60 Rushing Yards (10.0 Yards Per Carry)

4 First Downs

1 Fumbles

Look for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to pass for at least 140 yards and an interception against the Bengals.

