3 Dolphins to watch for against Browns in Week 17

The Cleveland Browns are going to have a major test defensively against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. They'll be dealing with a high flying offense that's helmed by the talented Tua Tagovailoa, and one that's gotten two of their last three wins behind some solid performances from Tagovailoa.

Miami, though, has to win out the rest of the season in order to even get close to a postseason spot. They lost too many games to start the year and now have to climb their way back out of that hole to just control their own destiny. With their final two games against these Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, it seems like they might be able to pull it off. It all depends on how Tagovailoa plays.

If the Dolphins protect the football against a shorthanded Browns secondary, they'll have a good chance at winning. And, if they're able to protect their quarterback from Myles Garrett - the best pass rusher in the NFL, again - then they have an even better chance at winning.

Here are three Dolphins to keep an eye on in Week 17.

1. Tua Tagovailoa

Since returning from injury back in Week 7, Tagovailoa has been up and down. As of late, his precise decision making and calmness in the pocket have given the Dolphins a fighting chance to remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the postseason. But, when he's had to dig the team out of holes in-game, it's been rough.

If the Browns can manage to go up one or two scores and keep the pressure on Tagovailoa throughout the first half of the game, they can really irritate him in the pocket and also force Miami to rely on their run game. If he's given ample time to read the field and put up scores early, though, he'll likely run off Huntington Bank Field with a win.

2. Tyreek Hill

Hill has had, by his standards, a bad season. He hasn't been nearly as explosive as in previous seasons with Tagovailoa, and that's hindered their ability to get big plays off in games where a backbreaking score is needed. Of course, Miami's found their offense elsewhere, but Hill is so obviously due for a big game.

That will probably be against the Browns. Cleveland's secondary is decimated with both the age of Rodney McLeod beginning to show and with Greg Newsome II out for the year. Between just Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward, you'd likely want Ward taking coverage. But, he is not nearly as quick as Hill is, and that can pose a problem if the defensive line is unable to force Tagovailoa to let it rip quickly.

3. Jonnu Smith

Smith has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, a common target for Tagovailoa as he can use his strength for easy extra yardage while often beating out opposing teams' linebackers easily.

With Cleveland's linebacker room thinned out since losing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, it might be a big game for Smith on third down tries as he's so adept at getting big yard gains when necessary. If Tagovailoa is getting pressured in the pocket, he's the perfect dump off pass target.

