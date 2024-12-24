Browns take a big swing to fix the offense in latest 4-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The decision to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson to end this season felt like an obvious hint that the Cleveland Browns are going to try and lose as many games as possible the rest of the way.

While there's not a single head coach who would ever admit that, that's exactly what Kevin Stefanski is doing. There's no way, in his right mind, Stefanski believes Jameis Winston doesn't give the team a better chance to win.

With that said, the Browns and their fan base are already looking ahead to the offseason. The quarterback position will continue to be the main focus for this organization as they try and move forward past the dark cloud that's been left by the Deshaun Watson trade.

Currently holding the no. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, let's try and figure out what the Browns could do if the draft order stayed as-is.

Before diving into the picks, though, we play GM for Andrew Berry and take a huge shot at moving all the way up to no. 2 with the New England Patriots.

The New York Giants selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward in this particular mock draft, meaning the Browns will get the chance to bring in Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion and a prospect some are calling the best quarterback of his class.

After a massive trade up with the Patriots, the Browns select what many believe to be the best pure passing quarterback in the draft, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. Standing 6-foot-1, Sanders is big enough but not necessarily of that prototypical, taller stature. Yet, he's arguably the most accurate passer of his class.

Sanders sees the field very well and, when he's protected, will eviscerate opposing defenses. He can make just about every throw you want to see a pro quarterback make, and with what the Browns are about to do, he'll have a good chance at being protected at the next level.

Sanders comes in and wins the starting job over Watson, as a rookie, and fans will finally get to put that mistake in the rear view.

With the first of two third rounders, the Browns go with Georgia offensive tackle Earnest Greene III. If you're an NFL team looking to build an offensive line in today's game, looking at the Georgia Bulldogs is an obvious solution. This program continues to churn out pro talent, and the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Greene is just one more example.

He's an athletic tackle who excels in both aspects of the offense but will need to gain better overall balance and control if he's going to take the next step as an NFL tackle. Coming in right away, Greene has an opportunity to start at a significant position of need.

The Browns go offensive tackle, once again, with their second selection in the third round. Clemson's Blake Miller, like Greene, will have an opportunity to start from the get-go. This is a position where the Browns have to find talent and depth, this offseason. Protecting Sanders is going to be of the utmost importance in this instance.

Finally, the Browns go running back in the fourth round by selecting Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II. Gordon is a big, bruising back at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds but he can also handle the passing game as well. He's a very well-rounded talent and, as a fourth-round pick, Gordon could end up being a massive value.

This running back class is deep, and Gordon has the potential to be a special player within the right offense. Cleveland clearly knows where it needs to improve this offseason, going all-in on the offensive side of the ball early here.