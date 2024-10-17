3 likeliest trade destinations for Browns' Za'Darius Smith
If there is one unit on the Cleveland Browns that has been consistently good all season long, it has been the defense. Behind an anchor in DE Myles Garrett, the team has been able to keep the offense well within striking distance through six weeks of action - not that it has mattered, as the team is just 1-5 headed into its Week 7 contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
With the trade deadline approaching and a looming question on this front office being whether the team is going to keep competing or try to secure high draft positioning ahead of 2025, there is one player who has been brought up in several trade deadline pieces as a prime target for contending teams - Za'Darius Smith.
Smith, who has 16 total tackles so far this season in addition to three sacks, has been solid alongside Garrett on the Browns D-line. But, with some teams recently losing their power on defense to injury, Smith feels like a smart target for them as you can get him for a smaller pick package than you could for someone like Garrett.
Assuming Cleveland moves on from Smith, especially as they have just gotten back rookie DT Mike Hall Jr., here are three likely destinations for the nine year veteran.
1. Detroit Lions
This is probably the most obvious potential destination for Smith. After seeing Aidan Hutchinson go down with a gruesome leg injury that will have him sidelined for the season, Detroit was immediately seen as weaker defensively. Hutchinson is a powerhouse defensive lineman, having already racked up 7.5 sacks which is still good for first in the league.
Smith would obviously not be a one for one swap with Hutchinson - Smith is 32 years old and is nowhere near the explosiveness that the 24 year old Hutchinson has on the line. But, Smith is a part of an elite pass rush unit with Cleveland. He is a solid run stuffer. Solid is what Detroit needs to fill the hole left by Hutchinson if the team wants to keep contending. CBS Sports suggested the trade could get done for a 2025 fifth-round pick, and that feels like a very solid for Smith.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers, led by former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, have a genuine shot at winning the NFC South. But, its defense leaves much to be desired, especially its defensive line. Its run stop win rate is just 28 percent, and its pass rush win rate sits at 38 percent. If the team can stop the run against a team like the Atlanta Falcons, a divisional rival, it can contend in the postseason.
Enter Smith. Smith could provide a new, reliable plug at the hole that the Buccaneers have right now on its defensive line. Logan Hall could use some help, and Smith would be a perfect compliment for him and the Buccaneers.
3. Atlanta Falcons
Another high achieving team with a great offense led by QB Kirk Cousins, the Falcons should be on the market for a defensive lineman who can pressure other teams and help get stops against the run. Smith only has three sacks on the season, but just two years ago he was able to record 10, and had 5.5 sacks in 2023. Perhaps with a team that is actually contending in the NFC, Smith will get some energy back and work to become a better pass rusher instead of just a run stuffer.
Atlanta, according to Pro Football Focus, has a team pressure rate of 28.7 percent which is good for third worst in the NFL. Smith, again, could be a target for them if they did not want to part with too many draft picks ahead of 2025 and as the team clearly has something worth building upon in the NFC South.