3 mock trades the Browns could pull off in 2025 NFL Draft

Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns hold a whole lot of power. We're almost certain we know who is going no. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans (Miami quarterback Cam Ward).

We're also near-positive on the plans for Cleveland at no. 2, who will likely take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. But, beyond that, nothing is certain and anything could happen.

The Browns also hold the first pick in the second round along with two picks in the third round, so there will be plenty of room for deals to happen. What kind of trades could the Browns execute? Let's break a few scenarios down.

Cleveland could take a mild risk by trading back into the first round for a QB

After going with Abdul Carter at no. 2 overall, the Browns get the sense that the LA Rams, sitting at pick no. 26, might take a shot on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who would be an ideal candidate to sit behind Matthew Stafford a year or two under Sean McVay.

Climbing back into the first round, the Browns select Dart and take a risk in doing so. Dart is mostly regarded as a second-round prospect. However, Cleveland has to feel good about the potential of solving the quarterback position while also getting arguably the best player in the draft in Carter.

Cleveland replaces Nick Chubb by trading up for TreVeyon Henderson

Jerome Ford is penciled in as the starter while Nick Chubb remains a free agent. Chubb probably won't return to the guy he once was, even if he does come back to Cleveland. The Browns could be looking at this rich running back class and want someone like Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson.

The Bills move back 11 spots but also likely net a pick inside the top 75 next year as well. The Browns, on the other hand, get to select the Ohio State product who could come in and be exactly who Chubb was to this team. Henderson wouldn't have to travel far, of course, which makes this an even more special pick for the organization.

The Browns could pull off a shocking trade reminiscent of a 2023 blockbuster

Let's say the Browns get Carter at no. 2, Travis Hunter goes to the Giants at no. 3 and Cleveland decides they want to completely shock the league. It would take a lot to trade right back up, but it can be done.

This wouldn't be the first time a top-5 pick was traded in a recent draft, to the same team who just happened to make a pick in the top five already. Just look at the Houston Texans moving up for Will Anderson immediately after selecting CJ Stroud. Except this time, the Browns go edge rusher and then quarterback.

That's right, Cleveland bites the bullet and selects Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the fourth overall pick.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are loaded with draft capital over the next two years and they've already got their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye.

Polarizing? Yep. A gigantic risk? You bet. Is it a bigger risk than the Deshaun Watson trade?

Let's hope not.