Massive ESPN mock draft lays out Browns' future sans Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

Assuming the Cleveland Browns are unable to pry the first overall pick from the Tennessee Titans as a means of snagging Cam Ward from everyone else in the league, they're "stuck" with the second overall pick and quite a few different directions they can go in with that pick.

They can double down on their identity as a defensively minded team by taking Abdul Carter, creating a terrifying front on their defensive line for years to come. They can also go with the dual threat in Travis Hunter, who can play lockdown defense in the secondary and act as a plug and play receiver for the team on offense.

They can also go for Shedeur Sanders, hope that he can develop into a solid starter, and eventually lead the Browns to victories and playoff berths.

The draft is their oyster. And, it extends far beyond just the first round - the team has some notable needs at tackle and running back that need to be addressed here, but won't be considered a necessity to focus on until later rounds.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently released a massive 7-round mock draft for every single team, covering every pick in the upcoming draft. For the Browns, they have a boring - but effective on paper - draft.

ESPN's massive 7-round mock draft for Browns has team taking QB - in 2nd round

Miller lays out quite the plan for the Browns in his mock draft. With their first pick, instead of going for Sanders, he slates the team to pick Carter as the perfect player to pair with their recently-extended pass rusher Myles Garrett.

His reasoning here is two-fold: he feels Cleveland shouldn't force it with a pick on a quarterback here if they're not convinced by Sanders, and he also knows Adam Schefter just recently said he feels Carter will go No. 2 overall.

In the 2nd round is where we get spicy. Miller slates Tyler Shough to be the Browns' quarterback pick in the draft. You might be familiar with his name because he's quite old to be going through the draft process, and therefore he's been mentioned as a potentially Week 1 ready starter.

Read more: Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a safety in NFL draft

He threw for a solid 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns in Louisville his senior year, and the NFL's scouting site has him marked as a solid backup with the potential to become a starter in the league.

The 25 year old will be 26 once the season begins, but he's got plenty of experience at signal caller from college to be a convincing late round pick - just not sure if he makes sense as the Browns' only quarterback pick.

In the 3rd round, the Browns opt for a running back, taking a swing on Dylan Sampson at 67th overall. The Tennessee Volunteer is a great receiver and running back, and he'd be a great fit in the Browns' offense. The second 3rd round pick goes to tackle Anthony Belton out of NC State. As mentioned, Cleveland has to address this position with Jack Conklin not getting any younger or cheaper.

The rest of Miller's mock draft went:

4th round: DT JJ Pegues

6th round: WR Chimere Dike

6th round: OT Clay Webb

6th round: RB Woody Marks

6th round: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

7th round: CB Jason Marshall

Hassanein would be a fun addition to the Browns' defense after he had a good year with Boise State as a pass rusher, and after a solid combine showing. He'd need some refinement, though. Additionally, it's nice that Miller has the Browns slated to fill some major gaps like at running back and tackle in this draft, and with their plethora of 6th rounders.

