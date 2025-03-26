Carson Wentz and 2 free-agent QBs the Browns can actually pursue

Well, it was completely not fun while it lasted, but it seems like the Dak Prescott to the Cleveland Browns rumors got some seriously cold water tossed on itself by one Dallas Cowboys insider.

It was never going to happen. Prescott's cap hit would be historically horrible for both the Cowboys and the Browns, and he has a no trade clause in his contract. Additionally, the source for this rumor just doesn't seem connected at all. It was dead on arrival.

But, it doesn't mean the Browns' quarterback smoke is going to totally dissipate. With news of them meeting with Cam Ward this week for a private workout ahead of the NFL draft, and as they likely remain in pursuit of Kirk Cousins on the trade market, it's clear that they're far from done in terms of filling out their quarterback room.

Forget Dak Prescott. Who are the quarterbacks Cleveland can actually pursue this offseason?

3 remaining free-agent quarterbacks the Browns can pursue

Carson Wentz

If we recall, the Browns and Wentz were rumored to have had some mutual interest in a deal this offseason. Wentz would be the quintessential backup veteran to a rookie quarterback in 2025. He hasn't been a starter since he played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, and he's far from considered a viable comeback quarterback option for any quarterback-needy team.

But, again, he could be had for cheap and would be a great veteran signal caller to add to a room featuring only 27 year old Kenny Pickett, for now.

Joe Flacco

Probably the least inspiring option left on the market is Flacco. Sure, he had a magical run with the Browns back in 2023, but lightning doesn't strike in the same place twice. Flacco's not going to suddenly surge back to becoming a great starter, again, for Cleveland.

He'd be a completely fine veteran to add to the locker room as a mentor and teacher to a rookie quarterback, but he can't be seen as a starter for the Browns if they actually wanted to win games consistently in 2025. Another cheap, low expectation option on the market for Cleveland.

Tyler Huntley

Huntley would be a much younger signal caller added to the quarterback room that would probably compete for a starting role in earnest. However, because he's so inconsistent with his turnovers and has yet to get the number of starter's reps you'd want to see from someone you're naming your QB1, he'd more likely slide into a backup role behind either a rookie or a veteran the team trades for.

Huntley could also be a fun option off the bench for the Browns on 3rd down plays, something the team did often with both Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson last year with a ton of failure. But, with a better offensive line and improved blocking, someone like Huntley could definitely thrive.

