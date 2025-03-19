After a quiet free agency for the Cleveland Browns, things seem to be heating up a bit on the quarterback front.

Well, that actually depends on what you'd define as "heating up." This news would more fittingly be described as "cooling down" the expectations that some Browns fans might have about who the starting quarterback will be entering Week 1 in 2025.

According to a report from Cleveland.com's Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, there's mutual interest between the team and Carson Wentz in a signing. That would make Wentz the teams' bridge quarterback option, and it would add another signal caller to the room alongside Kenny Pickett.

Inspiring stuff.

In all seriousness, this signing - which Cabot notes in her piece wouldn't come to fruition unless Cleveland misses out on Russell Wilson - would indicate that Cleveland's still all in on their plan for a bridge quarterback starting as they develop and eventually plug in whichever rookie they take in the draft.

Signing Wentz, in short, would mean that the Browns are more likely to go for a quarterback at No. 2 overall in the NFL draft.

Browns likely to go QB at No. 2 if team signs Wentz

Wentz, who is completely used to being a backup at this point in his career, would be the perfect veteran to add to the team for 2025 as they figure out when their rookie is ready to be trotted out. If that rookie is Shedeur Sanders, then Wentz's time at starter might be short-lived. Sanders, while lacking in size and athleticism like Cam Ward, is still a skilled passer and playmaker.

It's possible that he could develop quickly behind Wentz to start the season and become a legitimate franchise signal caller. If not, then Wentz is a viable starting option given his experience as a starter. Cleveland might not be juggernauts with him at the helm but, it does mean they have a better option at QB1 than Pickett.

A room of Wentz, Sanders, and Pickett is interesting. It would mean that the Browns have potentially secured their future with Sanders at quarterback, add veteran presence to the room in Wentz, and have a completely fine emergency QB3 in Pickett waiting in the wings.

Wentz last started in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts, and he posted 27 touchdowns and seven picks. He then landed with the Washington Commanders in 2022 with hopes of once again reviving his career, to then flounder with them and end up a career backup from then on. So, he has experience, but not necessarily good experience.

Sanders isn't as huge of a gamble as someone like Jalen Milroe would be, and missing out on Abdul Carter can be remedied by the fact that the team still has the best pass rusher in the NFL on the team. If they get Wentz - or Wilson - signed by the draft, then Sanders feels more and more like the quarterback headed to the Browns.

