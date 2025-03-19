4 major holes the Browns still need to address after lackluster free agency

The Cleveland Browns are currently in a mess of a salary cap situation, which necessitates the frugality they've displayed throughout free agency. There was no shortage of holes on the Browns roster before free agency, and one could make a solid argument that not much was changed after the moves the Browns made.

While it is difficult to envision a path to success with the current roster, an excellent draft class could accelerate the timeline for a team that is littered with players at or near 30 years old. The Browns, to this point, have resisted any indication of tanking - or at the very least accepting the shortcomings of this roster - by unloading any of their high-priced veterans.

Based on this, we can surmise this means that Cleveland is trying to win in 2025. It makes sense when you consider: what will Jimmy Haslam do if the Browns are picking top-5 in the draft next year? It might be cleaning house, from Andrew Berry, to Kevin Stefanski, to everyone else who sold Haslam on the vision that has landed the franchise in disaster.

Quarterback

The Browns biggest need continues to be at the most important position on the field. They decided to trade for Kenny Pickett, who could be penciled in as a solid backup option. All signs point to the Browns targeting a QB at the top of the Draft with their #2 selection.

If they choose to go a different way, higher-floor veterans like Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco remain available, although it's hard to envision either of them, in the twilight of their careers, providing the play necessary to get the Browns back to the postseason.

Also, don't count out the Browns drafting the best player available at #2, and addressing the QB position later in the draft, potentially even by trade-up. Many have made the connection between Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and his former offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, who holds the same position in Cleveland.

Running Back

Beloved Browns legend Nick Chubb remains a free agent, with radio silence involving any potential suitors. If his time in Cleveland has ended, fans will have nothing but fond memories of the bruiser, who racked more than 6,800 yards and 51 TDs in his career. Moving forward, there remains a need at the position.

Jerome Ford has shown flashes throughout his career, but it would greatly benefit the Browns offense - and their potential rookie QB - to bolster a supportive run game.

Jamaal Williams played for Browns running backs coach Duce Staley in Detroit, where he set a team record with a league-leading 17 TDs, albeit in 2022. Former Ravens standout Gus Edwards was let go by the Chargers, providing another potential fit. Or, the Browns could bring a familiar face back to the state, a player already engrained in the Ohio sports lexicon, J.K. Dobbins.

As it is every year, the draft is also littered with a few dozen accomplished backs who could prove to be the next Browns RB to take on legendary status.

Wide Receiver

Jerry Jeudy was a revelation in an otherwise gloomy season in 2024. He is firmly entrenched as a premier pass catcher for the Browns for the foreseeable future. However, he can't do it all by himself. Once again, it is all too common for teams to saddle their rookie QB with few weapons. The Browns need to avoid this mistake, especially if their choice at #2 is a signal caller.

Veteran receivers who are still waiting on that phone to ring include the Texans' Stefon Diggs, the Bears' Keenan Allen, the Bills' Amari Cooper, the Ravens' Diontae Johnson, the Cowboys' Brandin Cooks, and the Seahawks' Tyler Lockett. Each of these players, save for Johnson, are 30-years-old or older, but that doesn't mean they can't provide value for a modest price.

Whether Cooper would be interested in a reunion is debatable. His production in Cleveland however is not. He excelled for two seasons, including a Pro Bowl berth in 2023.

EDGE Rusher

The biggest need the Browns have on the defensive side of the ball remains a pass rusher to complement Myles Garrett. Ogbo Okoronkwo will be back next season, and the Browns signed the Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a prove-it deal in Free Agency.

Okoronkwo was graded by PFF as the 192nd edge defender in the league, while Tryon-Shoyinka came in at 171st, each out of 211. Tryon-Shoyinka is still only 26-years-old and the Browns likely hope that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire can inspire some of the potential that made him a first round pick.

With that said, the Browns would still greatly benefit from either a premier draft pick or a proven veteran at this position. Perhaps a reunion with Za'Darius Smith or Emmanuel Ogbah is in order, if not, some other notable options are: the Steelers' Preston Smith (4.5 sacks in 2024), the Falcons' Matthew Judon (5.5), and the Chiefs' Charles Omenihu (1.0 sack in only 6 games).

While there can be arguments for additions needed at other positions (Offensive Line, Interior Defensive Line, cornerback), the Browns surely will add new players to these groups via the draft. These position groups have a collection of talented veterans with a few tantalizing youngsters in the mix, making the necessities less pressing.

If the Browns truly want to be competitive next season, as all their moves indicate - they still have quite a bit of work to do.

