5 remaining free agents that should be top priorities for the Browns

While the Cleveland Browns haven't made very many moves so far in this phase of the offseason, it is to be expected. They find themselves in a troublesome cap situation, made exponentially worse by the fact that Deshaun Watson - a quarterback they very likely no longer want - suffered a torn achilles and will probably miss the 2025 season.

The balancing act for a team in this situation is finding value deals or young players who could blossom in new surroundings. The days of the Browns spending top dollar for the most coveted free agents are over for the next few years, at the least.

The biggest hole on the Browns as things stand is obvious - sorry Kenny Pickett fans - quarterback has been far from addressed. If anything, this transaction appears to signal that the Browns have every intention of drafting a quarterback in the draft, which would be the best move possible.

There isn't a universe where Pickett is acquired with the intention of him being the guy. The Browns front office has made some head scratching moves, but this would take the cake.

With quarterback being addressed in the draft, here are 5 remaining free agents that the Browns should have their eyes on as free agency wears on, and prices begin to plummet:

Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith would be a perfect stopgap solution for the Browns as they embark on a new journey. Their rookie quarterback would benefit greatly from having blindside protection. Smith remains a free agent likely because of his age and injury history. However, the Browns have built-in insurance with Dawand Jones, a tackle who flashed brightly as a rookie before slumping as a sophomore.

Equally as important, Smith would likely come at a bargain price because of the aforementioned reasons. Although he missed 7 games last season, in the 10 games he did suit up he didn't disappoint. Pro Football Focus graded his performance as the 30th offensive tackle out of 141.

He also has played under the Browns new assistant Offensive Line coach, Ben Wilkerson, when he held the same title with the Jets in 2024.

J.K. Dobbins

The Browns currently have a Nick Chubb-sized hole on their running back depth chart. Should they decide to move on from the franchise legend, perhaps it would ease the sting to bring in a legend for a different Ohio team. J.K. Dobbins starred for the Ohio State Buckeyes, including a 2019 season that saw him rush for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs.

Dobbins NFL career has been a roller coaster, as the he has suffered multiple severe injuries but has continued to fight back. Last year with the Chargers he rushed for 905 yards with 9 TDs, on a robust 4.6 yards-per-carry. With the injury risk, comes the discount. Dobbins could likely be had for a modest contract as he tries to finish a season healthy.

Rico Dowdle

Due to injury concerns with Dobbins, the Browns could look to pair him with a grossly underrated back who still sits without a contract. Dowdle has earned his way through the mud as an undrafted free agent who played his college ball at South Carolina.

The former Dallas Cowboy finally got his chance to be a bellcow back in the NFL, and didn't disappoint. He finished with 1,079yds and 2 TDs, with an identical yards-per-carry to J.K. Dobbins. Should the Browns target this duo, they would pair with Jerome Ford to make a formidable running back room.

Noah Brown

If you look into the season's of the last two offensive rookies of the year, you'll find a funny coincidence. C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels - the last two draft's #2 choices - had a 6'2", 225lbs reliable WR to bail them out of tricky situations. That, of course, is Noah Brown.

Brown, like Dobbins, played his college ball nearby at Ohio State. He was an underrated prospect who was ultimately drafted by the Cowboys in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL draft. He hit his stride in the league in 2022, when he had 43 receptions for 555 yards and 4 TDs.

He moved on to the Texans, where catching passes from Stroud he finished with 33 receptions for 567 yards and 2 TDs. Last season, he was an instrumental piece of the Commanders miraculous run to the NFC Championship. He finished with 35 receptions, 453 yards, and 1 TD. You might remember the TD, as it was the Hail Mary that pushed the Commanders past the Bears in Week 8.

With the Browns set to draft their rookie signal caller at #2, it's only fitting for Brown to continue the trend, come to Cleveland, and do what he's proven himself capable of: making a quick connection with rookie quarterbacks, and aiding them in becoming Rookies of the Year.

Diontae Johnson

Whether the Browns decide to sign Noah Brown or not, they can never have enough playmakers. Diontae Johnson is certainly a playmaker, as the Browns are all too aware, as they've watched him in the AFC North for a half decade.

The good: Diontae Johnson is a proven playmaker, a wide receiver who has had great production in the league with multiple 800+ yard seasons, and is still only 28 years old.

The bad: Johnson was a malcontent in the 2024 season, ultimately leading to being traded from the Panthers to the Ravens. He was subsequently released by the Ravens for refusing to enter a game, got claimed by the Texans, and was released by the team after being unhappy with his usage.

The silver lining with Johnson's situation is, he needs a place to rehab his image and earn team's trust again. The Browns could be the beneficiary of such an arrangement, signing Diontae to a modest contract that allows him the opportunity to prove himself.

With every gamble, there is risk - but you can't win if you don't play.

