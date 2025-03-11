NFL insider reveals Browns’ imminent QB plan (and calls it a disaster)

And you thought that the Kenny Pickett news was the most exciting moment of the Browns offseason!

The Browns haven't exactly been subtle about their plans for quarterback this offseason. They've been connected to quite the list of free agents, and have even been talked about as a team that could take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the 2nd overall pick in next month's draft. The bigger QB question, at this point, isn't if Deshaun Watson is going to be QB1 next year – it's whether or not he'll even be on the roster.

And Pickett obviously wasn't brought to Cleveland to be the starter, which means that there's obviously another move to be made at some point in the coming weeks. According to NFL Insider Zac Jackson, who covers the Browns for The Athletic, that move is not only pretty obvious, but also coming very soon.

Browns Insider seems confident that Kirk Cousins is going to be in Cleveland soon

"Probably, by the weekend, they'll have Kirk Cousins," he said in a hit with local sports station 92.3 The Fan. "March 16th is when the Falcons owe him 10 million bucks, and everybody expects that they won't pay him that. If they do, we'll see what's next. But probably, Kirk Cousins always has been number one plan. That's kinda been out there since December. We've all kind of known that's going to be a disaster since December, but that's probably where it's going to go."

On the surface, it's not all that surprising to hear that Cousins-to-Cleveland is actually happening. Like Jackson mentions, it's been a well-known rumor for a while know – you don't even have to be an Big Fancy Insider to get a sense that the two were made for one another at this point. Cousins is owed a ton of money, and the Browns, uh, are already paying a QB a fair amount of cash, but money is fake and they need a new QB in absolutely the worst way. Is it going to change their fortunes meaningfully? Probably not. Is it going to change anything at all? Also probably not. And that, reader, is the joy of NFL free agency.

Kirk Cousins, Browns QB1. At least we have a few more days to get used to saying that out loud.