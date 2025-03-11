Possible replacement for Nick Chubb is connected to Browns' running backs coach

Nick Chubb has yet to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns, but he's also yet to sign anywhere yet this free agency period.

The 29-year old running back has a pretty interesting market in front of him. Running backs like Najee Harris and Javonte Williams have signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, for fairly cheap deals. That's probably what Chubb is staring down despite his talent, since his injury history makes him a bit of a risky signing.

That said, that might be why Chubb has yet to be re-signed by the Browns, as well. They might not want to invest too much in the fan favorite considering that history, and could be looking at both the draft and current free agent RB market to find a replacement for his snaps.

That's why it's important to turn an eye to Miles Sanders, who was just relased by the Carolina Panthers and who once played under the Browns' current running backs coach.

Running back with Browns connection could be potential Nick Chubb replacement

Sanders, a 27-year old running back, was cut by Carolina as a cap-saving measure. He ran for just 205 yards last season with the team, but also only saw 55 carries with the team. He had an incredible season with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2022, rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Duce Staley, the Browns' current running backs coach, worked with Sanders in his first season with the Panthers. Of course, he saw his production slip in a major way in 2023, going for just 432 on 129 carries with the team under Staley. But, if Cleveland was eyeing Sanders as a potentially cheap pickup this offseason, they're likely hoping he could get back to his 2022 numbers.

Sanders is a versatile receiver and rusher, though, picking up 148 receiving yards for the Panthers in 2024. He'd be a fun addition to the Browns' offense for that reason alone, similar to how fun it'd be to add someone like Ty Johnson to the fold. He's a strong, downhill runner who would be a great complement to Jerome Ford in the backfield.

If Staley has any pull with Sanders, he should try to bend his ear. He'd likely sign a lower end deal, and even if the team retains Chubb, it's worth adding depth in the form of Sanders if they let D'Onta Foreman walk in free agency, as well.

