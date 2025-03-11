The Cleveland Browns are awake on the second day of free agency.

The team announced they have agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million. The move was first reported on by FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Per Schultz, Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 15 sacks in four seasons with the Buccaneers. He adds linebacker depth to a room that might be losing Devin Bush in free agency, although it remains to be seen if he'll sign elsewhere or land back with the Browns.

Browns sign much needed depth piece to OLB room

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns' best linebacker last season prior to his scary neck injury in Week 8, still hasn't been cleared for NFL activities despite rehabbing his injury since he suffered it versus the Baltimore Ravens. Losing him for another season would be a huge blow to Cleveland's defense, but he has to put his long term health and livelihood first.

If Cleveland can secure both Tryon-Shoyinka and Bush, they'll be securing a very promising, young LB core for their defense and second line of pass rushing defense.

