Colts save Browns from themselves with notable QB signing in free agency

As we still wait to see what quarterback the Cleveland Browns are actually going to start at QB1 in 2025, there are plenty of signal callers getting taken off the market that Cleveland had no business entertaining as legitimate options to be their starter.

That's for two reasons. One is that they simply couldn't have afforded top quarterback talent on this market. Sam Darnold and Justin Fields were the top two available free agent quarterbacks this offseason, and both were off the board on day one of free agency. And, their price tags were astounding.

The other reason is that the rest of the available quarterback pool is simply not good or starting caliber. Names like Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco, Daniel Jones, and Russell Wilson have seen their best days go behind them. As backup quarterbacks, they're excellent options. As starters, not so much.

Jones is one name that does have some legitimate starting experience as of late, albeit terrible experience. He was cut from the NY Giants last season unceremoniously, and backed Darnold up in Minnesota after that cut. And, his name was mentioned as one to watch for Cleveland on the free agent market considering that starting experience. No thanks.

Thankfully, Cleveland was saved from themselves as Jones left the market on day two.

Jones off the market and headed to Indianapolis Colts in free agency

The Indianapolis Colts decided to sign Jones to a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Jones, according to Pelissero, was torn between the Vikings and Colts, ultimately opting to go compete for the starting quarterback job with Anthony Richardson. That's great for Jones, and even better for Cleveland.

Cleveland now cannot continue to sully the little good faith they earned back from extending Myles Garrett by then signing Jones. They've already turned heads with a strange trade for Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth rounder. Now is not the time to rock the sinking boat further by adding Jones to the QB room.

With a recent report that the Browns are possibly going to have Kirk Cousins in the building as their next starting quarterback imminently, it's clear that Pickett is their new QB2 or QB3, and not a legitimate threat to start. Jones being added would've made that logic hard to support. So, thanks to the Colts for taking another bad fit for the Browns off the board.

