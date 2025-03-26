Absurd NFL rumor suggests Browns' next QB target is Cowboys' Dak Prescott

The stove is absolutely red hot right now for the Cleveland Browns. With rumors swirling after their private workout with Cam Ward, it's becoming clear that the team is ready to move on from their recent free agent target Russell Wilson since he signed with the New York Giants, instead.

But, is the team ready to start a rookie in 2025? Or, are they still on the hunt for a free agent - or trade target - to take the reins temporarily while they develop a quarterback behind the scenes?

It seems like that's up the air as of now. They have some decent cap space to sign a veteran starter with for a one-year deal, but so far, the only quarterback that's shown interest in joining Cleveland is Carson Wentz. Not exactly inspiring, but he's certaintly worth kicking the tires on if you're the Browns and you're desperate to not start Kenny Pickett in Week 1.

Another quarterback that the team is now being absurdly connected to on the trade market, though, is Dallas Cowboys starter Dak Prescott.

Browns linked to potential Dak Prescott trade in absurd rumor

In a clip shared to social media on Wednesday, Bruce Drennen, host of Cleveland sports talk show "Big Time with Bruce Drennan," shared a bombshell rumor with his livestreaming audience.

"The Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade with Dak Prescott."

Now, Drennan mentions prior to sharing this rumor that he's well connected to the Browns' front office, and that he apparently received this information from someone high up in the organization. Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure - a deal of this caliber would essentially be impossible for the Cowboys to even think about digesting.

According to the handy cap sheets on Over The Cap, the Cowboys would be taking on an astronomical cap hit to trade Prescott before June 1 - to the tune of $95 million. They'd also be taking on nearly $150 million in dead money to make it happen. These are the two biggest numbers, figures, what have you, to see why this trade would never, ever happen.

Cleveland's desperate for a starter - we all know this given their now-aggressive pursuit of Ward in Miami, and them being linked to signal callers like Kirk Cousins and Wentz.

But, would they be so desperate as to take on this much money from Prescott's contract, trade assets to Dallas for him despite his still ongoing recovery from his hamstring injury, and begin the process again of hoping that a big-swing quarterback move solves all their problems?

The answer is no.

