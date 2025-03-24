NFL insider gives one big reason why Travis Hunter could be good fit for Browns

In free agency, the Cleveland Browns were clearly bent on acquiring help for their offensive line as well as their pass rush. Myles Garrett and Jack Conklin both benefitted from the teams' signings. That's a good thing. Both were key to at least some of the Browns' success in 2024, so both deserved some help ahead of 2025.

As the team now likely switches gears to focusing on getting a starting quarterback in free agency, there's still a major hole that they've yet to focus on filling, and another key Browns player they've neglected to get help for so far this offseason - cornerback.

This could be because the team assumes players like MJ Emerson and Cam Mitchell will have bounceback years alongside Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward. Or, it could be because the team knows they can lock in a potentially elite cornerback in the draft, with their No. 2 overall pick. NFL insider Albert Breer suggests this as a possibility in his latest NFL intel roundup.

Travis Hunter could be dream pairing with Denzel Ward

According to Breer in his latest for Sports Illustrated, he mentions that teams across the league are probably leaning towards utilizing dual-threat Hunter in the same way that he was utilized with the Colorado Buffaloes - as a cornerback first, then eventually working his way to becoming a wide receiver.

"The Buffaloes staff chose to have him practice and meet chiefly as a defensive back, since it’s easier to incorporate a player into a place piecemeal on offense than it is on defense. That meant he’d be a full-fledged part of whatever the defensive plan was in a given week, while getting work in on offense to create packages for him to play in. Then, on Saturday, Colorado would use him in those packages, and then signal in routes to him otherwise," wrote Breer about Hunter's versatility.

Hunter is an interesting - and fun - prospect to try and chew on. As a cornerback, Hunter finished up 2024 with four interceptions, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble, and 35 total tackles in 748 defensive snaps. The Heisman and Bednarik award winning defender is considered the best CB in the draft, while also considered one of the top wide receivers in it.

If Cleveland's taking Hunter this high, it's to presumably utilize him on both sides of the ball - on defense alongside Ward and as another talented receiver to plug in alongside Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman on snaps. He'd likely take a majority of his snaps on defense, though, since it feels like that's where he'd have the greatest impact for the Browns given their QB situation.

This is what makes Hunter a solid option for Cleveland so high in the draft. He'd be a perfect corner to pair with Ward, and it also adds to a room with major question marks within it after a subpar season from Emerson and others.

Cleveland's done right by Garrett, done right by Conklin, and even done right by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah by signing some help at the linebacker position this offseason in case he's unable to go in 2025. It's time for them to do right by one of their best defenders in Ward and consider taking Hunter in the draft.

More Browns news and analysis