In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the first installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

The Browns have a glaring need at the WR position, regardless of who they bring in at QB. Jerry Jeudy's redemption arc last season was a fleeting bright spot in a nightmarish 2024 season, but they will likely look to the Draft to supplement this position group.

Cleveland, to this point, has not re-signed either of their free agent wideouts (Elijah Moore and James Proche), leaving them with Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jamari Thrash, Michael Woods, and Kaden Davis on hand at receiver.

The following are the top 5 fits for the Browns who are available to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:

5. Jordan Watkins - Mississippi

First up is Jordan Watkins, a firecracker out of Ole Miss who has a 96.6% similarity score to the Browns prototype WR. Watkins spent 5 years at the collegiate level, divvying up his time between Louisville and Ole Miss. He measured in at 5'11" and 196lbs. He is considered a late-round target at this stage.

Watkins started his career at Louisville, compiling 43 receptions, 586 yards, and 4 TDs. He joined Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and saw increased production, racking up 142 receptions, 2,096 yards, and 14 TDs as a Rebel. He wowed with an impressive 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine, but scouts seem to be concerned with his catch radius and route-running.

4. Theo Wease Jr. - Missouri

Theo Wease Jr. comes in at #4 on the list with a 96.7% similarity score. Wease is an experienced player, with 6 seasons under his belt as a collegiate athlete. He stands 6'3" and weighed in at 200lbs. He is considered a Day 3 prospect, one of which the Browns could target with their 6 draft choices in Rounds 4-7.

He started his career at Oklahoma, where through 4 season he amassed 64 receptions, 1,044 yards, and 10 TD's. Wease transferred to Missouri where a more prominent role awaited him, he finished his two years with the Tigers with 109 receptions, 1,566 yards, and 10 TDs. He has a desirable frame, but scouts question his speed and explosiveness.

3. Matthew Golden - Texas

#3 on this list is another speedy dynamo, Matthew Golden out of Texas - who has a 97.9% similarity score. Golden, 5'11" and 191lbs, heads to the league after a brief stay in the college ranks, he spent two years at Houston before joining the Longhorns, playing an instrumental part for the team that came up just short of a National Championship berth.

He is projected to be a high 1st round selection with his pristine resume.

Golden spent his first two seasons with the Cougars, hauling in 76 passes for 988 yards 13 TDs. His production seemingly caught the eye of Steve Sarkisian, and he excelled in his lone season in Austin, piling up 58 receptions, 986 yards, and 9 TDs. Golden's electric 40-yard dash of 4.29 impressed scouts, and the few things scouts seem to scrutinize about his game are focus drops and nonchalant routes.

2. Kobe Hudson - UCF

Next up, at #2 on the list, is Kobe Hudson, a well-rounded wide receiver from UCF with a 98.4 similarity score. Hudson spent his 5 years in college football between Auburn (2 years) and UCF (3 years). At the combine he came in at 6'1" and 193lbs. He is another later round option for the Browns as of his current projection.

Hudson's first two years at Auburn were solid, as he corralled 51 catches for 650 yards and 4 TDs. Upon transferring to the Knights, he upped his production, completing his time in Orlando with 130 receptions, 2,311 yards, and 19 TDs. He, like Wease, boasts a greater than 6 foot frame, although scouts aren't sure about his route running and tempo at the top of breaks.

1. KeAndre Lambert-Smith - Auburn

Finally, at #1 on the list with a 99.6% similarity score, is KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a twitchy, speedster with size to boot. Lambert-Smith spent 4 years at Penn State before finishing his career with Auburn in 2024.

His measurements were 6'1" and 190lbs at the combine, where he ran an impressive 4.37 40-yard dash. He is expected to be a Day 3 prospect, important for the Browns - assuming they use their 1st rounder on a QB.

Lambert-Smith was a steady contributor for the Nittany Lions, catching 126 passes for 1,721 yards, and 11 TDs over 4 seasons. He turned up the heat with an explosive last act at Auburn - 50 receptions, 981 yards, and 8 TDs - with an eye-popping 19.6 yards-per-reception. Despite his dazzling combine, scouts still have reservations about his suddenness and long speed.

