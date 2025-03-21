3 best available tackles for Browns if Jedrick Wills Jr. walks in free agency

The Cleveland Browns seem intent on adding depth to their oft-injured offensive line this offseason. With contracts for veteran lineman Cornelius Lucas and high-ceiling guard Teven Jenkins, the team clearly wants to be intentional about how they protect their future QB1, as well as their future RB1.

As the team heads into 2025 with a solid mix of both veteran presence on the O-line and younger, high upside talent, there's still some work to be done as it pertains to their left tackle position. Lucas is a swing tackle who can play there, and Dawand Jones proved he could be a perfectly solid option on the left side prior to his broken leg.

But, the Browns definitely need more depth there. And, there's plenty of talent left on the free agent market that Cleveland should be doing their due diligence on this offseason.

3 best remaining left tackles for Browns to target

D.J. Humphries

Humphries might've taken his last snap with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 with the team having signed Jaylon Moore to a monster 2-year, $30 million deal. The veteran left tackle had already seen a lot of his snaps reduced in favor of another veteran, Joe Thuney, this past season. He's talented, but simply injury prone and had been coming off an ACL injury.

If Cleveland wanted to continue their trend of going for potentially great, but often hurt, offensive linemen, Humphries could be the move.

George Fant

If there's one thing that the Seattle Seahawks need to do, it's retain the little offensive line talent that they have this offseason to try and protect a less than mobile Sam Darnold. They've failed on that front, but they still have some chance at retaining George Fant if they wanted to. The restricted free agent can see any offer matched by the Seahawks.

So far, though, there's been silence on the front of signing the 32 year old tackle. He's on the older side, but he'd add some veteran depth to the Browns' offensive line and their left side behind one of Lucas, Jones, or even Jenkins (he has been able to switch around from guard in his career).

Tyron Smith

Smith is yet another much older tackle that Cleveland could add to the line as a depth piece as opposed to as a starter. The 34 year old just finished up his 2024 season with the New York Jets, where he had an excellent PFF grade of 73.7, as well as with a run and pass blocking grade of about 72.3.

He played in just 55.2 percent of snaps this past season, though, dealing with neck injuries throughout the middle portion of the season with New York. He'd be an excellent veteran to add to the room, but Cleveland might be leaning more towards adding rookie depth over a 34 year old, despite how solid his season was.

