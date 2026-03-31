3 pass rushers Browns should target after A.J. Epenesa deal falls through

The Cleveland Browns had landed one of the top bargains of 2026 free agency. Getting an experienced edge rusher like A.J. Epenesa on a one-year, $5 million deal was great value. Unfortunately, the team reportedly didn't feel comfortable signing him after a failed physical.

While that makes perfect sense, GM Andrew Berry will have to pivot fast, as the market is drying up. Even so, there are still several veteran pass rushers who might be available on similar contracts and looking for a chance to team up with Myles Garrett.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the current state of the market for proven edge defenders and point out the three best alternatives the Browns should pursue after this disappointing turn of events.

Browns left searching for answers after A.J. Epenesa deal collapses

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy has been synonymous with consistency for most of his career. The journeyman is more than familiar with the dynamics of the AFC North, and there might not be many snaps left for him in Baltimore after Trey Hendrickson's arrival.

He may be 34, but he still played 15 games last season, making 13 starts and registering 20 total tackles. He also had nine QB hits, two sacks, four pass breakups, and one interception. He can play both inside and outside, making him a seamless fit for new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Spotrac projects Van Noy's market value at just $3.5 million, so the Browns would even save some cash by signing him.

Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler had a disappointing season in his return to the Dallas Cowboys. He made 11 starts, logging just 3.0 sacks and 15 total tackles for the league's worst defense. That said, he had 10.5 sacks in his previous campaign, so he may have been a victim of his environment.

Fowler has proven production when in the right system, logging 11.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, and it might not be coincidental to see that the dip in his production always comes when he joins the Cowboys. He could be signed for around $5.1 million, per Spotrac, and that's solid value for someone who would most likely be Alex Wright's top backup.

Jadeveon Clowney

While Jadeveon Clowney has never lived up to the hype as a former first-round pick, he's always been a productive pass rusher. It's all a matter of taming expectations and not expecting him to be a superstar. He's registered at least five sacks in all but one of the past four seasons, including nine in his first season with the Browns.

Clowney was one of the few bright spots in Matt Eberflus' defense last season. Despite missing four games and starting in just six, he posted 8.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He still wants to play at 32, and Spotrac projects his market value at just $5.7 million.