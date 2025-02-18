3 players the Browns must avoid at all costs in free agency

Free agency is slated to begin on March 12, with the NFL combine happening a bit sooner on Febraury 27. Teams like the Cleveland Browns are seeking very specific help in free agency to help bolster their roster - specifically, at quarterback and on defense.

Cleveland might be seeking the former a lot more aggressively in free agency, though, as the draft doesn't seem like it'll garner serious starting talent outside of, maybe, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. That's what'll make the period even more important: if the front office isn't convinced that Sanders or Ward can start right away, they need to secure a starter immediately.

Their cap space issues put a roadblock in front of them as it pertains to seeking that talent, though, which means the team will likely be looking for low cost starting talent on the market. But, Cleveland must try to avoid these three players in free agency if possible, regardless of price.

3 players the Browns must avoid getting in free agency

Zach Wilson

The former top pick by the New York Jets, Wilson has had a completely lackluster career so far in the NFL. He never panned out with the Jets, getting replaced in popularity at one point by his backup, Mike White. He only threw for more touchdowns than interceptions once in his career - back in 2023 - and even then, the ratio was just eight scores to seven picks.

He was traded to the Denver Broncos after 2023, but never suited up for them as a starter as they found their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix in the 2024 draft. So, he's now a free agent with his last playing experience coming from his 2023 tenure with the Jets.

The Browns might be thinking about signing Wilson if they're unable to secure a better starter, like Derek Carr or Kirk Cousins, in the offseason. It's a valid thought, with Wilson having starting experience at the very least. But, what we've seen is all we're going to get from Wilson. Cleveland is better off avoiding signing him.

Jameis Winston

Winston had his shot to prove his ability to be a starting quarterback with the Browns, and he fumbled the opportunity. His turnover propensities and inability to be a consistent scorer plagued Cleveland's chances of squeezing into a Wild Card spot, despite a great year from the team's defense once again. He simply cannot be considered an option for them as a starter, let alone at backup.

We don't know what price Winston will command just yet, but it might be more than the $1.7 million he got from Cleveland for his one year of services. If his courting during Super Bowl weekend is any indication, he is, in fact, seeking more than that number.

Russell Wilson

This would be the wrong Pittsburgh Steelers free agent quarterback to sign. Wilson took over from Justin Fields during the Steelers' 2024 season, and it might've been a bad decision by the front office considering how his production fell off a cliff for the team. That led right into the postseason, where Pittsburgh couldn't find anything from Wilson against the Baltimore Ravens defense.

Wilson is 36 years old and likely to be an affordable option at quarterback for the Browns, but it feels like he's definitely in the final year or two of his playing career. His drop off with the Steelers was a great indication of that, especially when comparing his production and lack of legs to Fields'. Wilson is an good veteran to have around, but isn't worth signing just for leadership purposes.

