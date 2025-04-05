3 potential draft moves from Browns after Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter meeting

Ahead of Colorado's Pro Day featuring Shedeur Sanders (who has a lot to prove) and Travis Hunter (who has nothing to prove), the Cleveland Browns met with both prospects.

The two were taken to dinner by a Browns contingency that included head coach Kevin Stefanski, owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and others according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. After that meeting, it was reported by James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy that Hunter wouldn't be doing much else outside of running routes during his Pro Day outing.

That could mean absolutely nothing. As mentioned above, Hunter has nothing to prove, so there's no need to see him do many drills during Pro Day. But, meeting with both players suggests a few things about the Browns' draft strategy ahead of the end of this month's event. Let's think of three that this meeting could signal.

Browns' meeting with Sanders and Hunter signals 3 potential draft moves

Browns could take Hunter, not Sanders, in draft

With so much smoke coming about regarding an acquisition of Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons, it feels like Cleveland may soon have a starting quarterback solution for 2025. If that's the case, then they likely wouldn't feel the absolute need to draft one at No. 2 overall - instead, they can swing for a top talent like Abdul Carter or Hunter.

Hunter paired with Cousins would be such a blast. The two-way, blue chip prospect is seen by several analysts as both this draft class's best wide receiver as well as its best cornerback, two positions of need for Cleveland. If he could be paired with a veteran like Cousins to help reinvigorate the teams' offense in 2025, it'd be a home run pick.

Browns looking to take Sanders at No. 2 overall

Cleveland might've just been doing their due diligence by meeting with Hunter in addition to Sanders ahead of their Pro Day. But, the biggest need is obvious for the Browns ahead of the draft - they need a quarterback, and they especially need a young quarterback to hit for them.

With Deshaun Watson potentially never suiting up for the team again, and as their only other competition at the position currently is Kenny Pickett, the team should be seriously considering Sanders somewhere in this draft to develop and eventually start, if all goes to plan. He has his drawbacks: he's not pro ready, and still tends to take too much unnecessary pressure in the pocket.

But, if he did develop, his floor is fairly high.

Browns might take Hunter at 2, and Sanders later in round

This would be the most intriguing possibility. Cleveland only has one pick in the first round - for now. But, they have the first pick in the 2nd round and still have two 3rd rounders to trade in this draft, and it'd be very interesting to see if they try to trade back into the first round to take both Hunter and Sanders in the draft.

The duo put on several shows over their respective collegiate careers, with Hunter catching for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions from Sanders. It'd likely take a decent package to land another first rounder in this draft, but moving up by trading with someone less quarterback needy than the Browns is definitely possible.

