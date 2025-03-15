4 Browns free agents who are still without a job one week into new season

The Cleveland Browns' pool of free agents headed into this offseason were headlined by one player: Nick Chubb.

And, so far, he's yet to get picked up by any team - including the Browns, who seem to be fine with letting him test the market while he likely hopes the team offers him a good deal to stay put in Cleveland.

Outside of Chubb, there's plenty of other free agents on the Browns' roster that you hope to see make a move soon. There is some actual talent on the team, and you'd hate to see some of that talent be taxed for being a part of a 3-14 team back in 2024. But, that just seems to be the case in this year's free agency.

Browns who have yet to find a home in free agency

Nick Chubb

As mentioned, Chubb is the biggest name that the Browns have yet to re-sign to a new deal. The running back market is beginning to thin, so either Cleveland will grow desperate and offer Chubb a good enough deal in his eyes to stay, or another team will throw a bag at Chubb to lure him from his preferred landing destination - Cleveland.

Based on what other backs have been getting, contract-wise, it seems like Chubb can be had for a deal in the ballpark of 2-years, $5 million total with incentives to boot.

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Wills is an interesting case of a player who could become a huge piece to a teams' offensive line but, has yet to show how that would happen. Considering he was taken before Tristin Wirfs, Wills has big expectations to meet with whichever team he lands with, especially since this draft has a ton of tackles that can replace him in Cleveland.

Wills' effort has been pretty blasé at times, and him getting effectively benched in Week 8 was just the nail in his coffin with the Browns in his career. Hopefully, though, he can have a Mekhi Becton-esque resurgence and become a much better pass blocker.

Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is going to land a starting job somewhere this offseason. Yes, he's a turnover machine. He's also a touchdown machine. You take the good with the bad, which is exactly what the Browns did this past year when starting Winston in place of an injured Deshaun Watson.

He was electric and game-winning until he wasn't, but that's not going to stop a quarterback-needy team like the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers from poking around on him. Even the Browns should probably be keeping an eye on him for a potential return, as it seems they could strike out on quite a few other veterans this offseason.

Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore is a receiver that isn't seeing a very big market right now. A lot of that has to do with Cooper Kupp, who has yet to make a decision on where he's signing and, therefore, hasn't set the market for receivers in a similar tier to Kupp - not very productive but could be fun to fix.

Moore was such a promising rookie for the New York Jets, and it's not like he finished up his most recent season with Cleveland with bad numbers - 538 total yards isn't nothing. But, Moore deserves both consistent quarterback play to work with and a better situation where he'd receive targets. That might not be Cleveland.

