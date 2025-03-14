3 remaining free agent running backs the Browns can sign with no Nick Chubb news

Nick Chubb has yet to land with any team in free agency, which is odd, considering how many other running backs within his tier at the moment have already negotiated new or renewed deals.

Chubb might be holding out for a contract with the Cleveland Browns, which would make sense. He is one of very few players who wants to still, genuinely, play for the team. He grew into his own with the Browns, and despite suffering a major knee injury that's threatened his place with the club altogether, he's still expressed a want to stay in Cleveland long term.

That desire, and filling it, just depends on whether the Browns' front office feels the same way. They have some options left on the market, but it makes more sense to offer whatever they'd give to that veteran, to Chubb. Drafting a running back to replace him also makes sense, but it'd be a lot better to have Chubb coaching a rookie up in the backfield.

That said, these are three running backs the Browns can still pursue if new Chubb news isn't imminent anytime soon.

3 running backs the Browns can pursue

J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins had a resurgent season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. After only lasting one game with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 due to a torn Achilles, he was able to put up a 905 rushing yard and nine touchdown year. While he didn't post any big numbers per carry, with just 4.6 yards on that front, he was a sold, down-getting back for the Chargers' offense.

With his injury history, he's a risky signing for any team - just like Chubb. If another team snags the Browns' running back, then Dobbins should be on their radar if they're looking for a veteran back to lead their run game.

Jamaal Williams

Williams tried betting big on his years with the Detroit Lions, and unfortunately his gamble hasn't paid off just yet. Since going from the now-contending Lions to the now-coasting New Orleans Saints, Williams has posted some less than ideal numbers. He only hit 164 rushing yards and 48 carries with the Saints in 2024. That's a far cry from his 2022 season with the Lions, where he had 1,066 yards.

Williams is another gamble of a signing, but less for his injury risk and more because you simply don't know what version of the runner you're going to get. You'd hope with a cleaner pocket and better run blocking, Williams will be able to turn it up in a ground and pound offense that fits his style.

Cam Akers

Talk about a running back who was completely dragged down in his prime by injuries. Akers, who seemed like the Los Angeles Rams' answer at running back his rookie season until he tore his Achilles in training camp the following season, just seems to be struggling to find his footing again since looking like such a stud in the backfield.

He'd be a similar risk to Chubb, maybe even more so, because he's proven he's not the same as he once was as an offensive powerhouse. Chubb has yet to get that chance. Still, Akers would be a high risk, and likely low cost, signing for Cleveland if they wanted to add depth to their backfield. Fourth team is the charm, right?

