5 Browns players who definitely won't be back in 2026 after 5-12 season

While the Cleveland Browns did show some life late in the 2026 season, as Shedeur Sanders led the team to some wins and Myles Garrett set the record for most sacks in a season, the team still finished with a fairly disappointing record at 5-12 this year.

The Browns have some ammunition, however, to fix many of the issues that prevented Kevin Stefanski and company from making it back to the postseason this year. With two first-round picks, some of the dead weight on this roster might be cut loose fairly soon.

Any one of these five players should prepare to find work elsewhere, as the Browns' need to make some sweeping organizational changes at places of need. These five players, be it through free agency or a trade away, appear ready to leave Cleveland for good.

5 Cleveland Browns who won't be back in 2026

5. LB Devin Bush

Despite Bush's heroics that eventually led to Cleveland clawing out a win against Cincinnati in Week 18, the former first-round pick has had an up-and-down season at the heart of Jim Schwartz's defense, and he shouldn't be someone the team is locked into keeping. He'll also likely be priced out of the team's plans after posted 125 tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions this season.

4. OT Cam Robinson

The Browns' tackle room remains one of the worst in the NFL, and Robinson failing to live up to the hype after an ill-fated mid-season trade is one of the biggest reasons why. Robinson will likely be replaced by one of the Browns' top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

3. OG Wyatt Teller

Teller has been one of the best guards in the league over the last few years, but it seems harder and harder to envision a scenario in which the veteran comes back in free agency. Cleveland will have a ton of work to do as they try to fix one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

2. RB Jerome Ford

Ford is a victim of circumstance, as the Browns' dynamite 2025 rookie class that brought them new running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson has effectively pushed Ford out of the conversation. Ford may need some luck if he is to earn snaps elsewhere in 2026.

1. TE David Njoku

Njoku has essentially been Wally Pipp'd as the starting tight end, as Harold Fannin Jr. is now locked in as Cleveland's main man at the position for the next few years. Njoku's career in Cleveland was solid, but his time as a Brown is coming to a close after Fannin's emergence.