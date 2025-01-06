5 Browns who definitely won't be back in 2025

Elijah Moore

Moore entered this season in need of a decent contract season. The former New York Jet who had struggled there was looking for redemption in Cleveland, something he never really achieved with just how shaky the Browns' quarterback situation was all season long.

Moore ended up picking up just 502 passing yards, and recorded just one touchdown for the entire season. His best games came with Jameis Winston under center, but even then, he wasn't seeing a complete 180 on his performance in the same way that someone like Jerry Jeudy did.

Moore is now headed into free agency in 2025 having been with two teams since being drafted in 2021, and never really establishing himself as a true WR1 or even a reliable WR2. That's a huge blow not just to Moore, but to Cleveland, as they'll have to fill the void of his departure with a rookie, most likely.

Jamari Thrash, who hasn't gotten much playing time this season but hasn't done much with his opportunities when given snaps, might get another shot at filling his shoes. But more than likely, Cleveland will take a wide receiver in the third round of the draft to replace Moore's production. Someone like a Jalen Royals out of Utah State makes sense here.

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Any Browns fan would have guessed that Wills would show up on this list. An impending free agent, Wills also just completely fumbled his chance to be the starting left tackle for Cleveland moving forward. He posted a 52.9 overall PFF grade, with an abysmal 51.6 grade on run blocking and 63.6 grade with his pass blocking.

Wills wasn't the only offensive linemen who caused issues for both pass protection and run blocking this season, but it didn't help that he essentially benched himself in the middle of the season because of an ongoing knee injury that he hadn't landed on the IR over.

Wills is another player that will likely be replaced by someone in the draft. A second round pick on a tackle feels likely for Cleveland headed into the 2025 as a means of either replacing Wills or, at least, providing a backup to Dawand Jones once he's healthy and back in 2025 for training camp. Wills might be scooped by a team desperate for any bodies on their OL.

But, as the Browns try to get a healthier OL established to support a future run game behind Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, and likely a drafted RB, Wills just falls nowhere on their radar in terms of players they need to re-sign. His performance, just like that of the other tackles on the team, was lackluster and didn't stand out.