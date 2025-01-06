5 Browns who definitely won't be back in 2025

Jameis Winston

Winston is a tough player to list here. He absolutely succeeded to start his tenure as QB1 with the Browns after Deshaun Watson's injury, but then he reverted back to same old Winston with multiple turnovers over a very short stretch of time. Because of those turnovers, he was benched, and then relegated to becoming the emergency quarterback for Cleveland instead of the second in line.

However, Winston is still a valuable veteran to the team. He could very well be a great person to keep on if the team were to draft a rookie quarterback, as someone to show them the ropes of the playbook and how to properly backup whoever is actually starting come next year. And, according to a recent ESPN report, Winston being off the team in the offseason isn't a sure thing.

But, he'll need to be re-signed as he hits free agency this offseason. Assuming he's even available amongst the sea of free agent quarterbacks also hitting the market, the Browns would have to likely convince him to take some sort of pay cut or to accept yet another prove it contract to remain on the roster. Without that type of concession, it feels hard to imagine that he'll still be a Brown in 2025.

Germain Ifedi

Ifedi has been dealt a bad hand this season. He was always meant to be a backup tackle to one of Wills Jr. or Jones, and instead, was thrown into the fire as a starter once Jones went down with a broken leg. Ifedi didn't capitalize on this opportunity, often drawing foolish penalties for an illegal formation or being offsides.

As a result, it's tough to vouch for him to return this offseason given he's a free agent. Not that he can be easily replaced through the draft, but you'd have to imagine that Cleveland will be taking one, if not two, tackles in 2025. Plus, with Jones set to return next season, they can easily build out depth behind him through the draft and let Ifedi walk.

The 31 year old tackle can still be serviceable for a team in need of some depth at the tackle position, but it'd be best for Cleveland to let him walk given their current cap restrictions. They don't need to be doling money out to anyone who hasn't proven themselves to be at least a decent starter, and that leaves Ifedi on the outside looking in. That's why we should expect to see him off the roster.