5 cornerbacks most likely to be drafted by Browns, based on data trends

5. Nohl Williams - California

Nohl Williams is a long, rangy cornerback with excellent production at the collegiate level. He boasts a 98.1% similarity score to the Browns prototype at the position. At the Combine, Williams was measured at 6'0," 199lbs, which was certainly a welcome development for scouts. At this stage, he is considered a mid round prospect, with a lot of interest from NFL franchises.

Williams spent 5 years in the collegiate ranks, spending 3 seasons at UNLV, before joining Cal for his last two seasons. In his career, he rolled up 203 tackles, an eye-popping 14 interceptions, and 25 passes defensed. This is the kind of player who just a natural ability to pluck the ball out of the air. As with every prospect, scouts took issue with something, in his case: his penalties and tackling strength.

If you want to see him in action, check out his highlight tape here.