5 cornerbacks most likely to be drafted by Browns, based on data trends

4. Mello Dotson - Kansas

The CB with the fourth highest similarity score (99.3%), is none other than Mello Dotson, of the Jayhawks. Dotson spent his entire 5 year career with Kansas, crafting a resume that has him likely to hear his name in the middle rounds come draft time. He is another long corner, coming in at 6'1" and 192lbs.

Dotson, like Nohl, had an extremely productive career, racking up 177 tackles, 12 interceptions (4 of which he returned to the house), and 25 pass deflections. The problems scouts see with Dotson's game are his play speed, as well as tackling questions. His combine performance was less-than-ideal, as he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash.

Nonetheless, his on-field results should make him a hot commodity among NFL franchises. You can see his highlight tape here.

T3. Quincy Riley - Louisville

Next up on the list, tied with the 3rd highest similarity score (99.4%), is Quincy Riley. He's a veteran CB, spending 6 years, split evenly with 3 years at Middle Tennessee State and the last 3 years as a member of the Cardinals. As with his contemporaries on this list so far, Riley has considerable collegiate production. At the Combine, Quincy was measured at 5'11," 194lbs.

Riley is currently projected to be a later round draft choice, and the reasons evidently have nothing to do with his statistics. In 6 years, he had 159 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 40 passes defensed. His combine performance was considered adequate in most categories, although scouts would like to see improvements, in his play strength and burst.

Despite any concerns, it is clear that Riley knows how to play the position. Watch him work in his highlight tape here.