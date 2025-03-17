Denzel Ward's future extension keeps getting astronomical after latest CB payday

Denzel Ward is the second piece to a pretty decent defensive unit for the Cleveland Browns. Myles Garrett is the obvious centerpiece to that side of the team, but Ward is an All Pro cornerback who has proven he can be a shutdown defender downfield against some pretty amazing receivers in the AFC North.

Ward, who is signed with the team through 2027, used to be one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL. In just a few short weeks, he's actually become a bargain in comparison to how the rest of the league's top defensive back talent has gotten paid.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn received an extension touching $100 million and four additional years on his contract this offseason, which immediately made Ward look like a bargain cornerback in the league. And now, he's increasingly looking as such with the latest report on Derek Stingley Jr.'s extension with the Houston Texans.

Stingley extension makes Ward's future extension appear out of reach for Browns

Stingley just agreed to an extension with the Texans good for three years and $90 million, with $89 million guaranteed by Houston. The All Pro cornerback is now the highest paid DB in the league, and in league history. Horn has been dethroned pretty quickly after receiving that honor with his extension just a few weeks ago.

Now, according to The Athletic, this is the active list of cornerbacks with the largest salaries in the league, ranked from biggest to smallest:

Player Annual salary Derek Stingley Jr. $30 million Jaycee Horn $25 million Jalen Ramsey $24.1 million Pat Surtain II $24 million Jaire Alexander $21 million A.J. Terrell $20.3 million Denzel Ward $20.1 million

It's no secret that Cleveland's cap situation is tight. They can't cut any more players this offseason, and it seems like they're not in any sort of discussions with Ward at the moment in terms of a potential extension. But, Ward could maybe see these paydays and start to get curious about whether those conversations with the Browns' front office should start up soon.

If so, Ward could be looking to get security with the team - and a huge check - through the age of 30 like Garrett has done. His current deal is set to expire in 2028, which is when he'd be 31, and barring major injury he could very well still be in his prime. Concussions have been a huge concern with Ward, but they have yet to really impact his level of play other than his lack of takeaways in 2024.

If Ward is seeking an extension closer to what Stingley and Horn have netted, he may be out of luck. Cleveland's decided to lock in Garrett long term, and that's going to place some major strain on their cap closer to the end of his deal. But, Deshaun Watson's deal would also be voided by the time Ward is up for a new deal, so that may work in his - and Cleveland's favor.

