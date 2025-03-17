Myles Garrett's record extension lasted one week thanks to AFC North rival

You can't always break records. That's probably difficult for someone like Myles Garrett to hear. The constant Defensive Player of the Year candidate loves to break them, stacking sacks, pressures, and tackles to piece together some truly historic performances.

He did it twice last season, and he'll surely have some motivation to do so this season with his record-breaking extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Well, used to be record breaking. Now, his $40 million per year deal with $123.5 million guaranteed has been eclipsed - in just one week. Obviously, he's still seeing some major money from Cleveland to stay with the team despite begging to be traded to a contender, but not the most money in NFL history by a non-QB.

Nope. That honor now goes to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals' top engine on offense and Joe Burrow's favorite target.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins sign major extensions to keep haunting Browns' secondary

Chase agreed to a new extension at the start to the second week of free agency being open, according to a report from FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. His new deal for 4-years and up to $161 million dollars, while Higgins' is worth up to $115 million. The deal makes Chase, the perennial triple crown threat and All-Pro, the highest paid non-QB in NFL history.

Pretty hilarious timing considering just last Sunday, Garrett hit that mark in order to stay with the Browns while they, likely, keep losing. That record was likely broken in order to retain Garrett's services and prevent a sit-out from him at the open of the regular season as well as training camp.

Chase absolutely deserves this major raise, though. With the Bengals always close to getting back into the postseason in earnest and, therefore, attempting to repeat the success they saw in 2022 when they reached the Super Bowl, they had to lock Chase down for a while. And, the only way how would be to respect their best player and give him a historic amount of money.

Now, Chase and Higgins can continue to haunt the Browns during the regular season with little distraction. Chase has racked up 404 receiving yards and three touchdowns in seven games versus the Browns in his career, whereas Higgins has collected only 373 yards and four touchdowns in eight games against Cleveland.

Surely, those numbers will tick up now - they're playing without a care in the world. Or, a care in their bank.

