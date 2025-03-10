Denzel Ward is suddenly a bargain cornerback after Jaycee Horn extension

Denzel Ward is somehow one of the more underrated cornerbacks in the NFL. With a league-leading 19 passes defended and two interceptions in 2024, he earned a Pro Bowl appearance and yet another season notched where he was one of the Cleveland Browns' best defenders.

Ward's contract with the Browns is also one of the best. The former No. 4 overall pick for Cleveland back in 2018 is signed with the team through 2027, with a void year in 2028. Over that time, he's set to earn a total of $53 million since signining his deal with the team back in 2022. And, he's got $71.25 million guaranteed in his contract, per Spotrac.

That number might open your eyes a bit, but not after seeing what the Carolina Panthers just did to secure their star defensive back Jaycee Horn during the first day of the legal tampering window being open in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn's new deal with Panthers makes Ward a bargain for Browns

Horn just agreed to an extension with the Panthers to the tune of $100 million over four years. The deal also comes with $70 million guaranteed to Horn, who became a standout, shutdown cornerback for the Panthers in 2024. Locking him down was crucial to their defense, and important to get done before the market could get set even further for cornerbacks in the league.

Ward's $53 million over the life of his deal now seems like a huge discount for the Browns' second best defender. His leadership in the secondary and ability to be thrown on basically any teams' best receiver is huge to Cleveland's defense and its ceiling. And now, it obvious that Ward is being held onto at a bargain through some pretty key years for the Browns' window of contention.

With Garrett being locked down for four more years added onto his contract with the Browns, he and Ward will continue to be a two-headed monster on defense.

Ward is signed through 2027, while Garrett is good through 2030, and that makes Ward's contract seem even better given this Horn news. Having a shutdown corner like Ward already signed long term with the likes of Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. set to be due for new deals soon helps them stay flexible with their free agency options on offense.

General manger Andrew Berry has been hit or miss with the draft, but he's been extremely solid in free agency and on the the trade market. This is just another example of that.

