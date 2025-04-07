5 tight end prospects the Browns can draft to develop behind David Njoku

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the eighth installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

With all the holes present on the Browns roster, it is a welcome and refreshing sight to see a position with an NFL standout firmly entrenched.

Tight end fits this description, as the headliner of the group is David Njoku, who continues to be one of the top TEs in all of the league. Aside from him, Brenden Bates and Blake Whiteheart return from last year's squad, and the Browns added Tre' McKitty on a futures contract.

Jordan Akins and Geoff Swaim remain free agents at this point, and, considering their age, it would be surprising if the Browns chose to bring them back.

Those behind Njoku on the depth chart have little experience and haven't produced much as far as their NFL careers. They are all likely competing for roster spots when training camp comes around. This indicates the Browns could add a youngster to the group who has some draft pedigree.

A new addition could complement Njoku, and potentially take over for him when he hangs up his cleats down the road.

The following are the top 5 fits for the Browns who are available to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:

5. Thomas Fidone II - Nebraska

The first tight end on our list today is Thomas Fidone II, a 6 foot 5 inch tower of a tight end, who weighs 243lbs. Fidone's athletic feats and measurements result in a 94.4% similarity score to the Browns prototype at his position, making him a likely target for the Dawg Pound.

His career at Nebraska spanned 4 seasons, although he missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a knee injury. At this time, scouts view him as a later round prospect.

Despite projections, Fidone has a solid resume to his name. He only appeared in one game in his first season, then had the aforementioned injury. 2023 and 2024 were a different story, as he became a reliable target for Husker QBs, to the tune of 61 receptions, 633 yards, and 4 TDs.

Additionally, his combine performance garnered a lot of attention as he ran a speedy 4.7 40-yard dash and displayed his hops to the tune of a 35.5' vertical leap.

The modern NFL has moved toward athletic, receiving tight ends in recent years, but the blocking aspect of the game remains significant, shortcomings in this area are the primary concern for scouts regarding Fidone. See what he's all about for yourself in his highlight tape here.

4. Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green

Next up is Harold Fannin Jr., an Ohio native by way of Canton, who stuck around the state for his college ball at Bowling Green. He enjoyed a record-setting 3 year run with the Falcons, culminating in a 95.5% similarity score. At the combine, he measured in at 6'3" and 241lbs. He is currently projected to be a mid round selection.

Fannin was a standout at the admittedly smaller Bowling Green program, but eventually his production became impossible to ignore. He hit the ground running, to the tune of 63 receptions, 841 yards, and 7 TDs.

Then, something changed - Fannin played like a man possessed in 2024, setting FBS records with 117 grabs, and 1,555 yards in only 13 games. Don't think he couldn't get to paydirt, as he notched 10 tuddies as well.

All the production in the world, but questions still linger, and for Fannin they revolve around his blocking skills and ability to separate at the next level. Competition level is important, but in his chances against big-time programs (Penn State and Texas A&M), defenses still had no answers as he had 19 receptions, 242 yards, and 2 TDs in those contests. Check out his insane highlight tape here.

3. Joshua Simon - South Carolina

At #3 on this list is Joshua Simon, an experienced tight end with 6 years of ball under his belt at the college level. He spent his first 4 years at Western Kentucky, before making the jump to the SEC's South Carolina Gamecocks. At 6'4" and 239lbs, Simon possesses adequate size for the position, and his similarity score came in at 98.5%. Currently, he is viewed as a later round draft prospect.

During his first 4 seasons at Western Kentucky, Simon was a fixture in the Hilltoppers' offense. He finished his tenure there with 86 catches, 1,146 yards, and 15 TDs. Like Fidone, he had a season-wiping injury in 2021, but his rebound in 2022 caught the eye of Shane Beamer and the staff at South Carolina. In two seasons in the gauntlet that is the SEC, Simon showed his abilities against top competition with 68 receptions, 775 yards, and 9 TDs.

Simon flashed excellent athletic traits at the Combine, including a 4.65 40-yard dash and a 38' vertical jump, but scouts are still skeptical. Weaknesses of his game are said to be "dropping his weight at break points" and beating man-to-man coverage. Despite this, he still shows impressive chops in his highlight tape that you can see here.

2. Oronde Gadsden II - Syracuse

The tight end prospect with the second highest similarity score from this year's crop - 98.7% - is Oronde Gadsden II, a heralded pass-catcher with NFL bloodlines who made his own name with the Syracuse Orange. At 6'5" and 243lbs, Gadsden displays NFL size - and he put it to good use. His college tape currently has him projected as a mid-round pick.

He got his feet wet as a freshman appearing in 8 games, before crashing the party as a sophomore. When he took the field, he went off to the tune of 61 receptions, 975 yards, and 6 TDs. Primed to continue his breakout, he suffered a season-ending lisfranc injury after only 2 games and had to be shelved for the season.

If anyone had any doubts how the injury would affect Gadsden, they were quickly erased as he became a security blanket for Kyle McCord and racked up 73 catches, 934 yards, and 7 TDs as Syracuse enjoyed their best season since 2018. Oronde still has some things to prove, as scouts are curious whether he can beat press coverage and improve his blocking mentality.

Regardless, Gadsden is considered one of the top prospects in this years class, and you can see why here.

1. Gavin Bartholomew - Pitt

The prospect boasting the highest similarity score to the Browns prototype at TE is Gavin Bartholomew out of Pitt, with a score of 99.3%. Bartholomew measured in at a sturdy 6'5" and 246lbs, possessing that tight end frame that NFL teams covet.

His prospects in the draft are not the brightest, as he is projected to be a later round selection, something the Browns might like to hear with their plethora of Day 3 picks.

Bartholomew spent all 4 of his college years with the Panthers, and was a fixture of their offensive attack the whole way through. He was always serviceable and very available, as he totaled 105 receptions, 1,257 yards, and 11 TDs through 50 games. He showcased excellent speed in the 40-yard dash (4.70) as well as outstanding explosiveness, evidenced by a 36.5' vertical jump.

The holes scouts have observed in Bartholomew's game involve his perceived lack of athleticism and inconsistency in the blocking phase. Frankly, the weaknesses read as relatively insignificant, and Bartholomew seems to check every other important box. You can see him get some work in his highlight tape here.

