Predicting the Browns’ tight end room for the 2025 season

While injuries hampered some of starting tight end David Njoku's 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns, he still managed to make the most of his season.

Njoku went for 550 receiving yards in addition to five touchdowns in 11 games played, and was yet again a solid first down getting option for any quarterback Cleveland threw in behind their offensive line.

But, Njoku cannot be the be all, end all option amongst all tight ends rostered on the Browns. They have several viable second options on the team already, and will have a chance to draft some talented TEs this year as well as sign some free agent TEs in support of Njoku and the rest of the offense.

Let's take a look at what the potential tight end room will look like for Cleveland headed into 2025.

Predicting the Browns' tight end room for 2025

David Njoku

Of course, Njoku tops this list. He is a force athletically when healthy, as he's a formidable run blocker when engaged and a tough tackle in the open field. He can sometimes be a step slow out of the gates, but regardless, he's usually still good for some major yards after catch.

Njoku is signed with the team through 2026, so he'll most certainly be back with the team in 2025 barring any chaotic trades happening.

Jordan Akins

Akins was great in relief of Njoku when he stepped in for the starter, finishing up his season with 390 receiving yards, two scores, and 58 total targets. He's a free agent this offseason, but according to Spotrac, his AAV is just $1.95 million. That's definitely within Cleveland's ability to pay, and it'd make no sense to let Njoku's best backup walk.

The market for tight ends this offseason doesn't seem to be as strong as the market is for quarterbacks and defenders. That means that Cleveland should be able to easily get Akins back in the building.

A rookie: Harold Fannin Jr.

The Browns have a ton of draft capital - as of now - to use in this year's 2025 NFL draft. They're likely to take the best player available at No. 2 overall, but with one of their third round picks, they can feasibly take Fannin Jr. in the draft.

Fannin Jr., one of the more underrated offensive players in this year's draft, finished up his time with Bowling Green with 1,555 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and an average of 13.3 yards per reception. He was their best weapon on offense, and his 6'4" stature make him a very intriguing option for Cleveland to slot in alongside Njoku.

If the Browns are wary of Njoku's health staying good for an entire season in 2025, then Fannin Jr. and Akins would be great second and third options to turn to in that case.

