3 tight ends that need to be on Browns radar in 2025 NFL Draft

David Njoku is one of the most reliable tight ends in the NFL, when healthy. The Cleveland Browns tight end that was drafted back in 2017 in the first round has been nothing short of solid for the team, with his best year coming in 2023 when he had 882 receiving yards and 123 total targets.

However, Njoku's injuries from 2024 leave a big question mark over the Browns tight end room, and just how many quality veterans they can afford to bring on in free agency to back Njoku up if he's once again on and off the field with lower body injuries.

So, Cleveland will likely need to look to the draft to try and take one or two tight ends to surround Njoku and their next starting quarterback with as a means of saving money and lightening Njoku's load. There are three specific tight ends that the Browns should be trying to snag with one of their later draft picks.

3 tight ends the Browns should pursue in the 2025 NFL Draft

Harold Fannin Jr. (Projected 82nd pick by PFF)

If you haven't looked at clips of Fannin's work with Bowling Green in 2024, I highly recommend you do so. He can take a hit, has great hands, and his playmaking ability after catches at times make him a very dangerous receiver to have to defend. However, a knock on him would definitely be his lack of sustained speed after catches - much like Njoku.

However, he'd be a great target for the Browns with either of their third round picks if still available. His ability to slot in with receivers like Jerry Jeudy and alongisde Njoku to create a solid dual-threat tight end corp would be great for Cleveland's offense. His college football leading 1,555 receiving yards in 2024 was no fluke, and the Browns would be remiss to let him fall out of their range.

Mason Taylor (Projected 57th pick by PFF)

Taylor is a 6'5" tight end out of LSU with shifty moves and the ability to get major yards after catch. When watching video of him from his 2024 season with the Tigers, you can see his speed down the field increase after catches, and he leverages his size to make plays against smaller defenders.

He's only going to fall down the board because there are a lot of talented positional players in this year's draft, but he'd be an excellent addition to the Browns receiving room, let along their tight end room.

Gunnar Helm (Projected 47th pick by PFF)

Helm is considered one of the best tight ends in this draft by PFF. At 6'5", he's a receiver with size that often fights through contact for extra yardage with ease in man coverage. His 786 total receiving yards and average of 13.1 yards per reception are solid stats for a tight end that had never previously touched over 200 receiving yards in a season.

He would definitely not be the most athletic pick for the Browns at this position. He does everything just right in his role, but could absolutely use some finesse in the open field to separate himself as a receiver. Plus, he isn't necessarily considered a great blocker.

