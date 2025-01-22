Joe Flacco deserves thanks for landing Browns a pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Draft picks can often times get confusing, melting into one another as you get into the later days and rounds of the process. All fans are likely to care about are the Browns picks that could result in some talented players joining the team - so, they're second overall pick, their early second rounder, and their two third rounders.

But, there's always a chance that someone in one of the later rounds will actually end up becoming an impactful player for the team, and that's why it's become clear that Cleveland needs to thank both Joe Flacco and Jordan Elliot for their services back in 2023. Thanks to them, the Browns are projected to get two compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Compensatory picks headed the Browns way thanks to Flacco and Elliot

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams who lose more, or better, players in free agency than they were able to acquire in the following year. It's essentially payment for being unable to afford to improve upon your team and payment for a team being unable to retain a player like Flacco.

As all Browns fans saw and know, he was one of the biggest catalysts for Cleveland's success in 2023, leading the team to an 11-7 record and a postseason berth. While they lost in the teams' AFC Wild Card match against the Houston Texans, it was clear that Flacco understood the offense and could be a good stopgap quarterback to resign while they waited on Deshaun Watson to be healthy or good.

Read more: ESPN projects Travis Hunter to Browns in baffling 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Instead, the team let him walk and opted to sign Jameis Winston as their veteran quarterback, but he was nowhere near as effective as Flacco. In addition to him, Jordan Elliot was allowed to walk after a solid and semi-reliable career with the Browns from 2020-2023. As they lost both, Cleveland is projected by Over the Cap to land two sixth round picks and a seventh rounder for the 2025 draft.

Some notable players taken in the sixth round in past drafts include Tom Brady, Larry Allen, and Brian Dawkins. Cleveland is also projected to land the final pick in the draft, or the "Mr. Irrelevant" pick. That worked out most recently for the San Francisco 49ers, who currently start and thrive under their Mr. Irrelevant pick Brock Purdy.

This is not to say that fans should expect the Browns to magically land a gamechanging and franchise altering player with any three of these late draft picks. But, it's always good to be able to snag as much young talent as possible, and training camp will allow them a great opportunity to try and audition for a permament spot on the 53-man roster.

More Browns news and analysis