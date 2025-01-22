Titans latest comments hint at 2 QBs falling to Browns in 2025 NFL Draft

The top two teams in the 2025 NFL Draft need quarterbacks - badly.

The Tennessee Titans, who finished up their 2024 season with a record of 3-14 and the tiebreaker over the Browns in the draft order, desperately need to move on from Will Levis as that experiment is over. As for Cleveland, they're likely to clean house with their quarterback room in shambles, and as Deshaun Watson is out for the entirety of 2025 with a re-torn Achilles.

As of now, Tennessee and Cleveland hold the number one and two picks in the NFL Draft, and control their respective destinies as it pertains to their next quarterback. They can either go with a rookie, or take a different great player available in the draft at that pick in order to take a quarterback later in the draft. But, it has felt pretty certain that the Titans will try to land Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their pick.

But, with recent comments from Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, it feels like there's a chance Tennessee could just opt for the "generational talent" available at No. 1.

Titans hint at a surprise pick at No. 1 overall in 2025 NFL Draft

Despite being just as desperate for a quarterback as the Browns are headed into the draft, the Titans might've hinted at being open to taking a different player with their top pick with recent comments from their President of Football Operations, Brinker.

Chad Brinker: "Can't pass on a generational talent and we won't do that" at No. 1. Love to have 30 picks in next three years, 12 in top 100. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 22, 2025

Brinker could very well be referring to one of Ward or Sanders, but for many, "generational" applies most recently to Travis Hunter. Hunter is a unique dual threat athlete that could play on either side of the ball for the Titans, but then you'd have the big question of who would even be throwing to Hunter in the first place.

However, if the Titans felt comfortable testing both free agency and the later rounds of the draft to snag a quarterback, then the Browns could technically end up with two quarterbacks as an option for them with the No. 2 overall pick - Sanders or Ward.

Either would likely start for Cleveland in 2025, but both definitely require some development before seeing success on the football field. It feels like that actually works out fine for Cleveland, as they can't expect to suddenly be a postseason team again next year with little cap space to work with and as they're competing in an AFC North division featuring Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

Sanders feels like the pick between these two quarterbacks, though. His accuracy rate of 73.3 on targets from 2024 is elite, and the Browns can use a quarterback with that level of accuracy. He's also used to taking pressures and sacks, which shouldn't necessarily make Cleveland feel better if they can't shore up their offensive line. But, even with an NFL-level line as an improvement, Sanders would thrive.

Even if Tennessee was implying they want to take a generational talent in Ward or Sanders, the Browns should feel good about one of them falling their way once the Titans submit their pick this April. Developing and watching a rookie quarterback can be rough sometimes, but the risk might be worth the reward for Cleveland down the line.

