A surprise star is taking over the Browns' defense

In 2024, the Cleveland Browns had a bit of a timeshare at the safety spot opposite Grant Delpit in the defensive backfield. The oft-injured Juan Thornhill started the first contest before missing time with injury. He ended up logging 401 snaps for the team before being jettisoned this offseason in a performance- and cap-related move. Then there was the now-retired Rodney McLeod Jr., who played 568 snaps as a wily veteran with plenty of experience.

Lurking behind these veterans was one of the Browns' best underdog stories of the past decade. Ronnie Hickman was a two-year starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes when he entered the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite an impressive college career - which included 157 tackles, three interceptions, and seven passes defensed - he wound up signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Ronnie Hickman is cementing his spot in core of Browns' defense

As a rookie, he played primarily on special teams and spot duty, filling in for the injured Thornhill and Delpit at different points. In 2024, his playing time was elevated, and he didn't disappoint. Pro Football Focus ranked him the league's 14th-best safety even though he was not a full-time starter.

This likely played a role in the organization's decision to move on from Thornhill - who was a little bit salty about the decision and ended up joining the rival Steelers (he has since been released). From a team standpoint, though, it made perfect sense. An aging veteran player was standing in the way of playing time for a youngster who had put excellent play on tape.

By all appearances, 2025 was going to represent a great opportunity for Hickman, and he seized the starting job, albeit not without competition. He had to fend off veterans Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee, as well as fellow undrafted player Donovan McMillon, in his bid for the spot. That was step one, but the next step, and arguably the most difficult, was to maintain his play when the games count and he's receiving all the snaps.

The results have been glowing. Not only has Hickman been a stalwart, playing 98% or more of the snaps in all but one game this season, but PFF has been very fond of his play on the field. His 78.0 grade is seventh in the league out of 93 qualified safeties. So far this season, he has racked up 63 combined tackles and two interceptions. He'll have a great chance to add to that total when he faces the league's most-intercepted quarterback - Geno Smith - on Sunday.

For the Browns' defensive unit that ranks number one against the pass through 11 weeks, Ronnie Hickman and his backfield mates deserve tons of credit. The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent following this season; the Browns would be wise to sign him to a long-term deal to keep one of their young building blocks in place for the foreseeable future.

