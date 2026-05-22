Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers swan song already feels like a dream for Browns fans

Aaron Rodgers was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the better part of two decades. That's not the case any longer, as he's now on the wrong side of 40 and has been a shell of his former Hall of Fame self over the past few years.

Rodgers confirmed he will hang it up at the end of the 2026 season after giving it one more go with the Pittsburgh Steelers. For Cleveland Browns fans, that's great news to hear, not because they are scared he'll lead the Steelers to a successful season, but because they know their bitter rivals likely just signed themselves up for another year of mediocrity.

That's what FanSided insider Jason La Canfora thinks, too, of Rodgers and his swan song season with the Steelers. He hinted that second-year reserve Will Howard could quietly be the Steelers' most important quarterback of the 2026 season, at least for the long haul.

"Rodgers isn’t going to mask their issues with a middling running attack and he’s not going to be pushing the ball downfield much accurately next season because that’s not his game anymore. And there is no mobility and opposing defensive coordinators and pass rushers can hunt a fixed launch spot, because Rodgers can’t escape anymore. But Rodgers coming back for one last ride — surely, this is it and this has to be it — will allow the franchise to cloak what should prove to be a more meaningful endeavor.

Developing Will Howard."

Browns fans have every reason to feel optimistic about Pittsburgh’s QB future

That's music to the ears of Browns fans as Cleveland looks to capitalize on Pittsburgh's awkward situation in the AFC North power rankings this season. Of course, Browns fans also know their team has issues at the quarterback position, but at least they know they have a possible future with a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders.

Steelers fans, meanwhile, know they are in for another subpar season with Rodgers and really can't expect much from a former sixth-round pick like Howard (or 2026 third-rounder Drew Allar, for that matter).

The Browns delayed Pittsburgh's playoff-clinching party in Week 17 last season with a 13-6 win at Huntington Bank Field, and they'll be hoping for much of the same this year. Cleveland has spent the past two offseasons infusing its roster with young talent, with names like Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren representing the future.

The Steelers' roster, meanwhile, continues to age, led by their 42-year-old quarterback who should be just good enough to keep the team in NFL no-man's land. Cleveland has a real chance to start changing the narrative in this rivalry, starting this season.