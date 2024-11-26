Aaron Rodgers taking Deshaun Watson's job is becoming far more likely than you think
By Ryan Heckman
A lot can be said about the Cleveland Browns and their current quarterback situation.
Check that: a lot has been said about it.
Whether or not you like Deshaun Watson, at this point, doesn't matter. The fact is, Cleveland is going to need to figure out a different solution under center after this season. Watson is clearly a shell of his former self and that trade is going down as one of the worst in league history.
Across the AFC, meanwhile, another team is experiencing difficulties with a rather-new quarterback.
The New York Jets have seen plenty of headlines made about their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and much speculation has been made about Rodgers' future. Recent whispers suggest Rodgers could be put on injured reserve or even released before the season is up, which sounds absolutely wild if true.
In light of all the recent Rodgers rumors, that makes us wonder whether or not the Browns could be a realistic option, should the veteran indeed get released.
When appearing on Lebatard Show Tuesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini was asked about all of these reports and sudden snowballing in New York. Ultimately, she was asked about Rodgers potentially being released.
"If Aaron Rodgers wants to continue to play next season but doesn't want to play for the Jets, how many teams would be interested in him?" she was asked.
"He can't believe the stuff that he's experiencing and seeing, and the decisions being made ... I think he's going to want to give himself one more season," Russini said.
Could the Browns actually land Aaron Rodgers if he is released?
She didn't outright answer the question, but she did insinuate that Rodgers would want to play for a team that could have a chance at competing. It sounds funny, to some, thinking the Browns could be that team.
But, let's not forget this squad wasn't far off from competing with the likes of Joe Flacco last year. There are still some solid pieces in place. So long as the Browns have a guy by the name of Myles Garrett, the defense is going to be a problem on any given day.
Offensively, there are some issues to fix, of course. The offensive line is a weak spot. Any team that got Rodgers would have to be ready and willing to go out and patch holes, which the Browns would be attempting to do via the draft, mostly, thanks to being cash-strapped from Watson's contract.
Would the Browns be Rodgers' first choice? Probably not. However, how many teams are in need of a quarterback and, at the same time, wouldn't be far from competing? Could we count the Raiders or Giants as one of those clubs?
Maybe.
The Browns might just be one of a select few to be in on Rodgers if and when he is released, and having him in Cleveland is starting to sound not-so-crazy.