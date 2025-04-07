Adam Schefter changes his tune once again on Browns' top pick in NFL draft

We're fully in silly season in the NFL, with just 17 days left until the Tennessee Titans are on the clock. They're expected to do the expected and take Cam Ward at first overall, despite him not being the best player overall in the class. They're extremely quarterback needy, though, and Ward projects to be a future franchise quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns select a player right after the Titans, and they're also on the hunt (perpetually) for a franchise-altering quarterback to land on their roster. With how cap-strapped the Browns are in addition to the quieting on the Kirk Cousins front, it feels more and more possible that they'll take a big swing on Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall in order to land the next best available QB.

However, there's been a growing feeling around the league's media that Travis Hunter, Sanders' teammate, may actually go second overall to Cleveland despite them not having a true starting quarterback currently. Sure, that could be remedied by the team potentially trading up to snag Sanders anyway, but realistically, it'd leave Hunter catching passes from Kenny Pickett.

Regardless of Hunter coming on without a sure-thing starting quarterback to work with, it seems like the Browns are becoming the favorites to land the dual threat player. Even ESPN's Adam Schefter is getting in on the hype, which indicates two things: no one knows anything about the Browns' plans, but everyone knows how generational Hunter will be in the NFL.

Schefter flip flops on Abdul Carter to Browns take, says Hunter seems more likely now

In an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show's Ty Schmit, Schefter said that the draft is "constantly" evolving, which makes predictions about picks so difficult to make. He said this to preface a switch in his own prior prediction that the Browns were a likely lock to land Carter, and are now probably leaning towards snagging Hunter.

"The latest intel now is that I believe Travis Hunter is the more likely pick at 2 today, a couple of weeks out from the NFL draft for a couple of different reasons. The Cleveland Browns watched him on Friday at his pro day and they saw somebody that could move like nobody else. I think that going into that day they viewed him as somebody that could play wide receiver, and I think sprinkling in defensive back, so I think he can play two ways for them. But, I think they may think of him more as a receiver than a cornerback," said Schefter in his appearance.

Without a clear quarterback plan in place right now, bringing Hunter on because he's the best receiver in the class doesn't exactly make sense. However, we're only seeing what the Browns want us to see, it seems.

They could very well know they're going to have one of Cousins, Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or even Tyler Shough in their quarterback room soon, so taking Hunter just adds greatly to one of their arsenals.

More Browns news and analysis