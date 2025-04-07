Browns' pick at No. 2 becoming clearer with latest Abdul Carter update

After Colorado's Pro Day, it seems like the tide has turned. The Cleveland Browns, who pick second overall in this year's draft, might be leaning towards a different blue chip prospect come April 24. If you check out any mock draft since that Pro Day - including our own - it'll reflect that Travis Hunter has become a real option for Cleveland in the mind's of writers and fans alike.

That's probably best case scenario for the team. While Shedeur Sanders, who is the next-best quarterback prospect in the draft outside of Cam Ward, could go to Cleveland at second overall, it feels like a smarter bet to pick one of Hunter or Abdul Carter there. The two players are consistently first and second on big boards this offseason.

With some new reporting on the New York Giants' pre-draft homework from ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's beginning to seem like these mock drafts might not be a mock after all - they may very well reflect how the Browns are approaching the draft now.

Giants meeting with Carter could indicate Browns are honing in on Hunter

According to Schefter, the Giants scheduled another meeting with Carter and had breakfast between Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Carter recently in Pennsylvania. Carter, who will very likely go within the top-3 in the draft, has been projected to land alongside Myles Garrett and with Cleveland for what feels like forever.

Since Colorado's showcase featuring Hunter, Sanders, and other prospects, though, Hunter's become the guy for Cleveland. The dual threat would immediately contribute to the Browns' secondary opposite Denzel Ward, and he could become an immediate threat alongside Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman in Cleveland's offense.

An ideal scenario here would be that the Browns land Hunter second overall and then trade back into the first round to snag Sanders, as well. One thing is clear with these latest rumors and how hot this stove has become for Cleveland - the Browns seem to be pivoting to try and focus on their offense instead of their defense, which explains them potentially snubbing Carter.

While forming a formidable D-line between him, Garrett, and other young tackles and ends could help the Browns land back within the top of the league defensively, landing someone like Hunter would help to bolster what's been haunting the team for several seasons - their offense.

A quarterback would go the longest way in terms of fueling their offense - but adding a bonafide starter and future star in Hunter would certainly help.

