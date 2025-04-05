Shedeur Sanders showed off his best skill in front of Browns at Colorado Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders is synonymous with accuracy at this point in his young career. As the most accurate passer in FBS, and as he carries a 90.9 PFF score, Sanders cannot be questioned ahead of this draft on his ability to find his target downfield and finish passes with major accuracy.

When he stays in the pocket and has been able to find his target downfield, especially, he's flashed the ability to throw a Russell Wilson-style moon ball to players like Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. That deep ball coupled with his accuracy could make for a fun addition to a team in need of any decent quarterback play - sound familiar?

Sanders was sure to flash that ability on Friday afternoon during Colorado's Pro Day, where he showcased the good, really good, and slightly questionable aspects to his passing game for scouts and front office members for Cleveland.

Sanders shows off good and bad of passing during Pro Day

Sanders threw over 60 passes to Colorado receivers also vying for a spot in the NFL draft during Pro Day, and the results varied just slightly. On his shorter check down passes to receivers, it was obvious that the ball wasn't very tight coming out of his hands. There was some notable wobble to those passes, but they were still fairly accurate. It felt like all of those passes were also completed.

As for his intermediate and deep passes, Sanders looked great. Of course, you have to be skeptical of any deep ball Pro Day passes as they're done under no duress and in a very controlled environment, but it was made more impressive because of how much more successful it seemed those passes were for Sanders compared to his shorter ones on the day.

Shedeur with a beauty.



Jimmy Horn Jr. with the spectacular catch AND the flip.



📺: Path to the Draft: Colorado Showcase on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/vMCBsAf742 — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2025

With the Browns in attendance, you have to wonder if that difference appealed to them at all, or if it might be a deterrent to them in the draft process. They currently roster Jerry Jeudy, who can get downfield but probably not as quickly as someone like Travis Hunter could at this point. They'd likely need to draft someone who complements Sanders' deep ball if they took him at No. 2 overall, which adds a wrinkle to their plans.

If they took Hunter at No. 2 overall, would Cleveland consider then trading back into the first round to snag Sanders from the Giants, Raiders, or any other interested quarterback-needy team? It's an interesting thought. The pair would work extremely well as showcased by their entire 2024 season together, and both help to cure some of the Browns' woes on offense.

