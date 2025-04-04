Deion Sanders predicts Browns will go for offense at No. 2 overall in NFL draft

Jimmy Haslam has some major regrets about trading for Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns owner expressed as much this past week during the annual NFL owner's meeting, telling reporters that the trade was obviously "a swing and a miss," and it's something he'd like to rectify. Unfortunately for Haslam, the team doesn't seem ready to rectify that mistake via trade: it'll have to be through a weak draft class at quarterback this season, most likely.

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and the father of Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders, probably knows this about Haslam and the Browns headed into a draft where two of his best players are likely to be selected atop the draft.

That's probably why he offered his own take on who the Browns will be taking at second overall in the NFL draft this April: the Hall of Famer said that he thinks the team will either go with Hunter or Sanders atop the draft.

Sanders predicts Browns go for at least one Colorado prospect in first round

Sanders, who also met Jimmy Haslam for the first time at Colorado Pro Day, told reporters "I think one of those guys is gonna be there" about Cleveland's draft and where either Hunter or Sanders will land in the process. Hunter is considered the best wide receiving and defensive back prospect in the entire draft, whereas Sanders has struggled to become the QB1 in this year's weaker class.

However, with Cam Ward likely gone at first overall, it seems obvious that Cleveland's only option at QB in the first round would be with Sanders - especially since the New York Giants, who pick right after them, would probably swipe him off the board at 3rd overall.

It'd be fun to see the team go for Hunter as their next weapon to slot in opposite Jerry Jeudy and then take Sanders later in the draft, but it feels hard to imagine he'd last until the second round. Hunter is also considered one of the best players in the draft, if not the best, so taking him without a QB1 would be a worthy gamble.

Sanders, on the other hand, would possibly need a year to get his bearings in the NFL. While he has ridiculous accuracy and a fantastic deep ball - which was on display throughout Colorado's Pro Day - his biggest knocks are that he drifts from the pocket far more than necessary and ends up putting himself at risk for bigger hits and turnovers.

Head coach and NFL legend Sanders is always going to advocate for his players. But, this prediction feels a bit different, and a lot more likely to actually come true.

