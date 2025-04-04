Browns analyst proposes total overhaul on offense for Browns in 2025 NFL draft

Obviously, the Cleveland Browns need help on offense.

Anyone who watched the 3-14 team in 2024 struggle to post more than their average 15.2 points per game would know that there were many holes on the roster, with the two biggest being at quarterback and at running back.

While one of those holes can be filled fairly easily, such as by the team re-signing Nick Chubb, the other - at quarterback - remains a mystery. Kirk Cousins stays an intriguing trade target for the Browns, but until the Atlanta Falcons blink and make him available for far less than whatever the current asking price is, the team seems ready to run the season through with Kenny Pickett at QB1.

If you read that last line and though to yourself, "why me?," you're extremely valid.

Aside from a potential Pickett season, though, the team has the NFL draft coming up as an opportunity to go all in on their offense, which is arguably the only thing they should focus on considering their defense hasn't had much turnover from 2023 and likely just needs proper game day support in order to be a top unit again.

That's exactly what Browns analyst Nathan Zegura suggested on Cleveland radio this week, anyway.

Browns analyst suggests all-offense draft in 2025

In a call-in appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Zegura told co-hosts Ken Carman and Anthony Lima that an ideal draft strategy for Cleveland would be them taking two tight ends, a tackle, two running backs, and two receivers and quarterbacks. Yes, two of each, for the most part.

"You need right now, today, two quarterbacks, two running backs, two wide receivers, and you certainly need two tight ends, and you need a tackle. In the draft, you're loaded at running back, which means you can probably get one - a great one - at 33, or a great one at 67," said Zegura.

"It's loaded at tight end, that really helps you out. It's not as loaded at receiver, which makes 33 a perfect spot to get a receiver. You have an opportunity in this draft in the first four picks to get a quarterback, to get a running back, get a receiver, get a tight end, get weapons that help you score."

Zegura, presumably, sees Cleveland going for a quarterback at 2 in this scenario - or, possibly, for Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. That would leave them with three more picks after that round to procure a quarterback, tight end, and running back to add to their offense.

This would signal a huge youth movement in Cleveland, one that hasn't been possible with how much draft capital was relinquished in the Deshaun Watson trade.

Considering how low the chances are for Cleveland to compete or contend in the AFC North this season, it feels fine to project them to go all in on rookies becoming high production pieces to the team over the next few years and essentially punting 2025 in favor of development.

Given what seems to be the job security of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, this path forward makes the most sense for eventual long term success.

