Browns have a chance to do the funniest thing to an AFC North rival

One of the positions the Cleveland Browns should be evaluating as they head into the 2025 NFL Draft is still, undoubtedly, up front on their offensive line.

Specifically, the guard position is one to monitor.

Veteran Joel Bitonio could be close to retiring in the near future and, besides him, are the Browns really confident in the rest of the group? Wyatt Teller and recently-signed Teven Jenkins are the other two at the top of the mix, but getting this position right in the coming season needs to be priority.

There are still some free agents looking for a job, and one particular guard recently took to social media to express his interest in playing for ... the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dalton Risner commented on a recent TikTok video stating he would "love" to play for Cincinnati. And, quite frankly, they need him even more than the Browns do.

But both teams could use a guard, still. So, why not swoop in and sign Risner?

If the Browns signed Dalton Risner, guard is less of an issue in the upcoming draft

First of all, the Browns signing Risner, after his recent comments, would be hysterical. Bengals fans longing for their team to ink a starting guard have to love his response to the video and, if we're being honest, most of us can acknowledge it would make a lot of sense for both sides.

But, upsetting those fans who may want Risner would be oh, so sweet.

Sure, he wouldn't be guaranteed a starting spot. However, Risner would have a good shot. Last year, he played a total of 537 snaps at right guard and was credited in giving up zero sacks per Pro Football Focus.

To add to his solid season, Risner was also not penalized once.

Coming in and giving the Browns a room with four guys competing, Risner would all but solidify this team's guard position for at least 2025. Then, next year, Cleveland could focus on finding another long-term starter if need be.

This year, the focus is going to be around drafting Abdul Carter at no. 2 overall (it's not a secret) and hopefully finding a quarterback sooner rather than later after that first-round selection.

Taking one position off the list of worries while also potentially messing up a division rival's plans is too good of an opportunity to pass up, if you're Cleveland.