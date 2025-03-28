Injury update on Abdul Carter shouldn't dictate Browns' draft strategy

Abdul Carter is expected - as of now, so a month before the NFL draft - to be the No. 2 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He did say he reserved the right to change his mind about that, but it does seem like Cleveland's potentially leaning towards forming a ridiculous front attack defensively according to Schefter.

However, it's clear the Browns need to address their offense before their defense after 2024. Sure, that area of their team took a true slip, but it's to be expected considering how much time they spent on the field in lieu of a competent offense run by a competent quarterback.

Should Cleveland, then, opt for a quarterback at second overall and take a swing on one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders? Possibly - but, it wouldn't be a terrible thing for them to snag Carter and potentially trade for Kirk Cousins, for example, as a means of securing some long term talent on their D-line next to Myles Garrett while also getting a good QB1 for 2025.

With the latest update on Carter's injury status, though, it feels like the Browns might change their strategy in the draft to only trying to get a quarterback as opposed to being torn between him and a signal caller. But, that'd be the wrong call.

Carter's injury status shouldn't change Browns' draft strategy

Carter won't participate in Penn State's Pro Day because of a lingering shoulder injury in addition to his already publicized foot injury suffered at the end of the Nittany Lions' season. But, he's expected to be good to go for training camp as well as the start of the 2025 season. And, he met with multiple members of Browns brass despite his non-participation.

Carter is considered the best or second-best player in the draft amongst draft experts, as the OLB can immediately add ridiculous pop and athleticism to any D-line in the NFL. Thinking about how that would look alongside Garrett is just a dream for Browns fans, and a nightmare for opposing teams' quarterbacks.

Read more: Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a safety in NFL draft

If Cleveland feels certain that they have an attainable quarterback that can start in 2025 - so Cousins, or Carson Wentz, or another veteran bridge option - then, taking Carter and then taking a quarterback like Jaxson Dart or Will Howard later in the draft could work for them. 2025 isn't necessarily a win-now year for them, so they don't need to take a gamble.

Carter is still the closest you could get to a sure thing in this draft despite these injuries. While Sanders or Ward would be just as solid of picks, Carter can't be snubbed simply because of him being careful with these injuries ahead of the draft.

More Browns news and analysis