It sure sounds like Browns will pass on Shedeur Sanders in latest NFL Draft update

The Cleveland Browns could go in one of a few different directions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though many who are tired of their constant struggles under center would welcome a move that brings Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders to northeast Ohio.

The Sanders hype is starting to reach a crescendo, as it is starting to look more likely than ever before that the Tennessee Titans will use the No. 1 overall pick on Miami quarterback Cam Ward. If Cleveland wants him, Sanders will be there for the picking at No. 2 overall for Andrew Berry.

However, the idea of drafting the best player available (which may end up being Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter), could be a worthwhile idea to pursue for Cleveland. The latest rumors make it sound like Carter could be the player the Browns are coveting most of all in this franchise-changing month.

In an appearance on NFL Live, ESPN's Adam Schefter implied that if one were to predict how the 2025 NFL Draft would shake out, Carter would end up as a Brown. Fans hoping for Sanders may be a bit disappointed, as Cleveland seems to be rolling with a safer option.

Browns likely to take Abdul Carter over Sheduer Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Carter seems like arguably the safest player in this draft. Due to his freaky explosion, otherwordly bend around the edge, and production against future NFL players, Carter could be an immediate starter who challenges for Pro Bowl nods next to Myles Garrett.

Even in a weak quarterback class, the Browns could possibly solve their defensive end and quarterback holes by using the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall, on a player like Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Carter's talent could be too enticing to pass up.

If the Browns are set on taking the best player available at No. 2 overall, the debate between Carter and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter could be one that tears this fanbase apart from the inside. Given Carter's positional value, there's a good chance that Cleveland picks the pass rusher over a cornerback.

Sanders could be a very solid quarterback in the NFL, but Carter's potential could make him an All-Pro next to Garrett and give Cleveland the best edge rusher tandem in the league at their respective peaks. That could be too enticing to pass up.