NFL analyst says Shedeur Sanders' potential to "boom" should make him Browns QB

We all know by now that the Cleveland Browns are running out of options on the quarterback market.

Russell Wilson is a New York Giant. Jameis Winston is also a New York Giant. And Kirk Cousins is still an Atlanta Falcon.

With Kenny Pickett being the team's sole quarterback rostered, it's clear they have more work to do between now and Week 1 to solidify the position and find an actual starter. Whether they plan to find that starter in the draft or on the trade market remains to be clarified, though.

One NFL analyst has suggested that the Browns, who are desperate for any positive quarterback play, should be deeply considering taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall. Despite the team likely being more in love with the idea of drafting Cam Ward, he's likely long gone at first overall to the Tennessee Titans once they're on the clock.

Despite his "boom or bust" potential as this analyst put it, Sanders should be the Browns' pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

Sanders' boom or bust potential can't scare Browns off, says NFL analyst

According to PFF's Josh Liskiewitz, the Browns should still be in on Sanders despite his "boom or bust" potential. He notes that you can basically name any quarterback prospect boom or bust, but Sanders' "polarizing" perception amongst media and scouts makes him particularly one.

The boom for Liskiewitz with Sanders is his accuracy - a trait of his that's been most referred to as what could make him elite in the NFL, eventually. The bust, however, is something that'd require some more work with whichever team is taking Sanders, and ideally, a cleaner pocket for him to operate in: his propensity to cause sacks all on his own.

"When we chart pressures during a game, we don’t simply blame the nearest offensive lineman. Some pressures result from miscommunications on stunts or defensive schemes that overwhelm the protection. But when a quarterback holds the ball too long, drifts in the pocket or moves into pressure, we charge that pressure to the quarterback," wrote Liskiewitz.

He led all quarterbacks in college in sacks caused by his own actions, which should draw some concern from interested teams about his decision making. But, this is something that can absolutely be coached out of Sanders once he learns to trust his personnel.

"Both sides of the Sanders debate have compelling arguments, but if I’m the Browns and he’s on the board at No. 2, I’m pulling the trigger. There are no guarantees at the top of the draft — especially for a roster as talented as Cleveland’s — but Sanders brings traits worth betting on," added Liskiewitz in his argument for the Browns to go with him at No. 2 overall.

Sanders may very well fall to the New York Giants in this draft, but at minimum, we could expect him to put in a ton of work to improve this Cleveland offense if selected by the team.

